Beyonce & Tina Knowles Got Tested For Coronavirus & Can Reunite For Mother’s Day — They’re Negative

Tina Knowles revealed that she is ‘so excited’ to celebrate Mother’s Day with daughter Beyonce and her adorable grandkids, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi!

Beyonce, 38, and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, 66, both received tests for COVID-19. “We all got tested and we are corona-free,” Tina revealed in a new interview with Extra on Thursday, May 7, going on to spill that they’ve got big Mother’s Day plans for May 10! “Generally, my whole family is together [for Mother’s Day], we eat together with all the kids and the grandkids…we’re gonna get together on Sunday and have dinner,” the Texas native — who is currently in Los Angeles — added.

Quarantine has been tough on the tight knit Knowles clan, but doting grandma Tina is thrilled to spend time with her adorable grandkids, Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2, come the weekend. “I haven’t touched my grandchildren. I saw them on Saturday at a distance playing,” Tina, clad in a lime green button down shirt and fierce red lipstick, gushed. “I’m so excited…I get to see them and touch them and that’s gonna be the best Mother’s Day present ever…I can’t wait to hold them,” she also said. In addition to Beyonce’s brood, Tina is also a grandmother to Solange‘s son Daniel Julez J. Smith, 16.

In the candid chat, Tina also dished about how Beyonce and her son-in-law Jay-Z, 50, have been managing as they self-isolate. “They’re doing great, I mean, like everybody else, quarantining and doing what they’re supposed to do, trying to stay safe,” the former House of Dereon designer noted.

Tina has been top of mind for the Beyhive lately, as the stunning mama recently got an epic shoutout on Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix featuring Queen Bey herself! “I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater. And my mama was a savage… got this s— from Tina,” Beyonce confidently dropped in one of her verses. “I called Beyoncé and said, ‘Thank you for my shout-out’,” Tina shared, admitting that she didn’t know about the mention before the song dropped. “[Beyonce] said, ‘You know, Mama, you a savage out here in these streets…when you used to pick me and Kelly up, and you’d have your top down and your orange lipstick on, the kids would say, ooh, your mama is hot!'” she hilariously added.

Beyonce and her mom have teamed up for the #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief challenge to encourage residents in Houston — their hometown — to get tested for COVID-19. “It’s to bring attention to the fact that we have to get tested because we’re going into our communities and infecting our moms and grandmas,” Tina said. “So far, I’ve challenged Tyler Perry and he is gonna do it in Atlanta, Octavia Spencer is gonna do it in Mississippi… I just spoke to the wonderful Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie, and they’re from Michigan and they’re gonna do it in Detroit… Please take the challenge and do it in your town,” she urged.