‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Submitted Dance Clip For Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande’s Video
‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin made a surprise cameo in a new teaser Justin Bieber shared for his ‘Stuck With U’ music video with Ariana Grande. But, the cameo reportedly did not make the final version. Either way, Ariana vehemently denied approving it.
Justin Bieber treated fans to a glimpse of the music video for his new collaboration, “Stuck With U,” with Ariana Grande. — But, when they watched the 13-second clip on Thursday afternoon, fans were surprised to see Tiger King‘s protagonist, Carole Baskin and her husband Howard. The duo, who danced to the song’s instrumentals, were dressed in matching animal-print onesies and lion hats. Carole and Howard were joined by their cat, Pearlie.
Soon after JB tweeted the preview clip, Ariana denied having any part in Carole’s involvement. “For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video,” she replied to Justin’s tweet. “But. Nonetheless. It exists and that’s ….. unique,” she wrote, adding that the song was just hours away from release at the time.
Despite the controversial teaser, it’s unclear if it will be in the final version of the “Stuck With U” music video. A source told TMZ that JB and Ari will not be using Carole’s feature in the final cut of the video. But, we’ll just have to wait and see, because no one told Carole yet.
Tonight. #stuckwithu . He ain’t going nowhere 🤪 pic.twitter.com/Ld5GskdHtg
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 7, 2020