‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Submitted Dance Clip For Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande’s Video

‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin made a surprise cameo in a new teaser Justin Bieber shared for his ‘Stuck With U’ music video with Ariana Grande. But, the cameo reportedly did not make the final version. Either way, Ariana vehemently denied approving it.

Justin Bieber treated fans to a glimpse of the music video for his new collaboration, “Stuck With U,” with Ariana Grande. — But, when they watched the 13-second clip on Thursday afternoon, fans were surprised to see Tiger King‘s protagonist, Carole Baskin and her husband Howard. The duo, who danced to the song’s instrumentals, were dressed in matching animal-print onesies and lion hats. Carole and Howard were joined by their cat, Pearlie.

Soon after JB tweeted the preview clip, Ariana denied having any part in Carole’s involvement. “For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video,” she replied to Justin’s tweet. “But. Nonetheless. It exists and that’s ….. unique,” she wrote, adding that the song was just hours away from release at the time.

Despite the controversial teaser, it’s unclear if it will be in the final version of the “Stuck With U” music video. A source told TMZ that JB and Ari will not be using Carole’s feature in the final cut of the video. But, we’ll just have to wait and see, because no one told Carole yet.

If you didn’t know, Justin and Ariana have been asking fans to submit home videos of their interpretations of the song. Carole told TMZ that some of Justin’s friends asked her to submit a video, and that’s when she decided to dress up with Howard and participate.

Carole went on to say that she was never informed whether or not she would be in the final version of the music video. She is happy that Justin shared her video with his 111 million Twitter followers. But, she’s hoping that “it doesn’t attract too many of the haters who have been bashing us since being misled by ‘Tiger King.'””Tonight. He ain’t going nowhere,” Justin captioned the tweet, hinting at the some of the song’s lyrics. We’ll have to wait and see who made the cut when “Stuck With U” drops at midnight on May 8.

