‘RHOC’ Alum Jeana Keough Mourns Ex-Husband Matt 4 Days After His Death: ‘He Was Bigger Than Life’

Jeana Keough opened up about her ex-husband Matt’s ‘blessed life’ just days after his untimely death at 64 years old in this EXCLUSIVE new interview.

Jeana Keough, 64, is mourning the death of her ex-husband Matt Keough, who was also 64. “Matt had a blessed and fabulous life until his career was cut short by a foul tipped baseball. He was bigger than life from the time he was born to Marty and Sharon Keough,” Jeana shared with HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE new interview. The couple, who wed back in 1984 and separated in 2003, are parents to sons Shane, 33, Colton, 28, and daughter Kara, 31.

“I see [Matt] in my sons. They have his work ethic and his quick wit. Kara has his organizational [skills] and need to get,” Jeana — who was a main cast member on Real Housewives of Orange County from 2006 to 2009 — reflected. “He was so driven to recover from his injuries and be better and stronger than before. He loved to hunt and fish…he loved riding bikes with his sister Stacy and girlfriend Claudia, and would ride 20 miles at a time. Baseball was his passion,” the realtor continued.

Although Matt and Jeana separated back in 2003, the pair didn’t actually finalize their divorce until Nov. 2019 when Matt was ready to tie-the-knot once again. “He had three sisters, all amazing athletes…he was always a curious and athletic child. He excelled at everything he attempted and the stories people have been telling us have had us laughing and crying for days. He always wanted to be right and days later he would send the proof to prove it,” Jeana said.

“He was a great friend, loving father and did struggle with depression,” she added, noting that his mother Sharon “donated his brain to science to see if in his death he can bring more awareness to brain injuries.”

“You will be missed Matt — know that you were loved and respected by many for your ability to be brutally honest. Please give my love to our family and friends in heaven…and our precious McCoy Bosworth your first grandson,” she sweetly added, referencing the tragic loss of Kara’s infant son who passed last month due to shoulder dystocia.

Matt’s cause of death has not yet been made public, but our thoughts are with Jeana, his children, and the rest of the Keough family during this difficult time.