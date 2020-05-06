Kristen Stewart’s Hair Guru Adir Abergel Tells You How To Trim Your Hair At Home
If you’re desperate for a hair cut — but still isolating, this is the tutorial you need. Kristen Stewart’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, teaches you how to trim your hair at home in an easy to follow video, EXCLUSIVELY on HL.
Adir Abergel is one of the most sought after hairstylists in Hollywood, with a client list that includes A-list stars like Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Garner. The creative director of Virtue took time out of his busy schedule to chat EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and share his top tips for an at-home hair trim along with a step-by-step video tutorial.
Adir’s Top 5 Rules For An At Home Hair Trim
1 Use proper hair shears. Do NOT use kitchen scissors.
2 Make sure you are wearing a color that contrasts with your hair. If you have dark hair wear a light shirt, and if you have light hair wear a dark shirt. This way you will be able to see the hair really well.
3 Do not cut your hair while looking down. You need to be staring straight ahead into the mirror with your chin level and center.
4 Avoid cutting the hair horizontally. Instead, use the scissors vertically and snip into the hair. Although this sounds counterintuitive, this will give you a much better results.
5 Always cut your hair dry and in the style that you wear it. So, if you have curly hair but you wear it straight then make sure it’s straight before you attempt to give yourself any sort of cut.
Adir’s Step-by-step Guide To Trimming Your Own Hair