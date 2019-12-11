Charlize Theron’s Hair Stylist Reveals Inspiration Behind Her Iconic Bowl Cut

Charlize Theron got the buzz going for ‘Fast & Furious 9’ when she debuted wild new hair for her role. Now, hair stylist Adir Abergel is explaining EXCLUSIVELY how he crafted the look.

When we’re talking about the most memorable haircuts of the decade, 2019’s has to be Charlize Theron‘s bowl cut, right? The actress, 44, surprised her fans in September when she popped onto Instagram to show off her new round ‘do (see it below!), complete with a dark brown undercut, golden highlights, and piecey bangs. The man behind the instantly iconic look, Adir Abergel, explained the inspiration behind the unique cut, which he crafted for her role in Fast & Furious 9, in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “I just cut off Charlize’s hair into that very intense bowl haircut that everyone is loving, Adir told us at the American Influencer Awards in November. “So what I really thought about what I wanted to do to change Charlize’s hair, I was pulling a lot of references from the ’90s — a lot of [fashion photographer] Peter Lindbergh stuff.

“I don’t know if you remember those images, but they’re iconic images of supermodels, and they all had a very, very, very severe bowl cut,” he continued. “The one I did for Charlize was a different take on it that felt a little bit more feminine. It felt a little bit more modern. It was about creating a bit more darker root, a little bit brighter ends. And now we just took her actually completely bleached blonde with the bowl. So it’s nice. It’s had a lot of renditions. Being able to kind of go ahead and make it your own has been a very interesting thing.For me, it’s always about finding your own individuality. It’s all about finding each person’s individual look. And that’s what, for me, style is really all about.”

Charlize is a chameleon, and it goes without saying that she can rock any look. Her FF9 cyberterrorist villain, Cipher, had massive, blonde dreads in the last movie, The Fate of the Furious, and now a bowl cut. Whether she has Cipher’s style, a brown bob, or long, blonde curls in real life, Charlize owns her style. “I think there are no mistakes in hair really,” Adir said. “Because hair is really one of your greatest accessories, and you should be able to play with it. And if you don’t like it, guess what? It grows out.”

Fast & Furious 9 doesn’t drop until May 2020, but we’ll see Charlize soon in Bombshell — another film where she totally transforms her look. With the help of some prosthetics and styling, she looked eerily identical to Megyn Kelly. What else could be next?