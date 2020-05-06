Kim Cattrall, 63, Channels Her ‘Sex & The City’ Character Samantha Jones In Resurfaced Nintendo Ad

Kim Cattrall wowed fans when she appeared to channel her ‘Sex and the City’ character Samantha Jones while looking amazing and going on ‘magical adventures’ with Mario from Super Mario Bros. in a resurfaced Nintendo ad.

Samantha Jones is back! Well…sort of. Kim Cattrall, 63, gave Sex and the City fans an unexpected surprise when she seemingly showed up as her memorable character Samantha in a resurfaced old ad for Nintendo that recently went viral. The talented actress looked incredible in a black and goldish silky robe in the clip as she laid back on a bed and played Super Mario World 3D Land on a handheld Nintendo system. Her voice-over for the ad was very reminiscent of Miss Samantha, which could have very well been her intention since the ad was made way back in 2012.

“I’ve discovered a new way of enjoying my spare time… Run Mario Run! I go on magical adventures with a certain Mario,” Kim can be heard saying in the video. “And guess what. He’s totally into dressing up. That tanuki suit is my particular favorite.” She then changed into a little big dress and grabs her Chanel bag in the ad before concluding with, “There are many men in my life, but for a few minutes, or a few hours, I’ll always find time for Mario.”

Once the ad resurfaced on Twitter, it didn’t take long for fans to comment on it and Kim, herself, retweeted the video clip with the caption “I’ll always find time for Mario.” “omg I vaguely remember this being on TV but I’d forgotten all about it until now!” one fan tweeted before Kim responded with, “Me too!” with a laughing emoji. “I wish I was -that- Mario… Le Sigh!” another fan wrote while another said, “This is kinda Samantha. I love it.”

“I’ll always find time for Mario” https://t.co/CjUOJU05Ya — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) May 6, 2020

Since it’s been 10 years since we’ve seen Kim play the role of Samantha in the movie Sex and the City 2, the resurfaced Nintendo ad brought on major nostalgia. Although Kim’s said she will never play the role again, it’s nice to know she’s still open to reminiscing about her since the new ad definitely appears to be channeling the voice and persona of the beloved lady!