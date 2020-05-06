How ‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Feels About Vivica A. Fox Reigniting Their Feud From ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Vivica A. Fox brought the claws out in a recent interview, but a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY that Kenya Moore is ‘confused’ about her recent comments — and wanted to talk it out.



It’s been six years since Kenya Moore, 49, and Vivica A. Fox, 55, butted heads on Celebrity Apprentice! It turns out the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was ready to leave the past in the past, but, unfortunately for Kenya, Vivica wasn’t on the same page. “Kenya had no ill will towards Vivica and was actually booked to go on her podcast soon,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Vivica made it known that she’s definitely not over the years-long feud. “Kenya thought it would be very interesting and compelling for the two to sit down and actually talk, so she wanted to go on the podcast,” the insider said, referencing the actress’ show Hustling with Vivica A. Fox.

Kenya was ready to face Vivica after the 2014 reality series — which saw them both get fired by Donald Trump just three weeks apart — and imagined they would be having a drama-free chat. “[Kenya] didn’t want there to be any insults or drama, though, and thought fans would love it and be interested in seeing them sitting down. She was in great spirits and looking forward to it,” the source continued, revealing that she changed her tune after the Kill Bill stars’ comments about her on May 5. “After the video of Vivica surfaced, Kenya lost interest in going on Vivica’s show and thinks it’s too bad she can’t move on. She’s confused where this is coming from,” our source also added.

Vivica and Kenya got into some of the most memorable fights on Celebrity Apprentice, going toe-to-toe on a nearly weekly basis in the boardroom. At one point, an angry Vivica accused Kenya of stealing her phone to tweet something from her account, which Kenya later shut down. “I’m not a thief,” Kenya said on Celebrity Apprentice at the time. “I respected this woman. I always had respect for her. She sat here and took this to a disgusting level. She called me all kinds of names in the book,” she also explained.

“F***that bitch. Nope, nope, nope…that one ain’t never going away,” Vivica said of her feud with Kenya on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with the Queen, hosted by former RHOA cast member and Kenya’s friend Claudia Jordan. “Some people you don’t like no more…She’s at the top of that list. I’m sorry to my fans, because we’re all about sisterhood, but Claudia, I don’t like her,” the Independence Day star went on.

“I’m a Leo, I’m a lion. When these goddamn claws come out, baby it’s on like popcorn,” Vivica also said on May 5, going on to praise host Claudia for “helping” her navigate the drama. “I love you, and you know you helped me get through that. But that one right there? No ma’am.”