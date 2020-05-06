Ariel Winter lost a ‘good portion’ of her thumb — twice. After the ‘Modern Family’ star’s kitchen disaster, Ariel accidentally threw away the severed tip of her thumb at the hospital! Her boyfriend, Luke Benward, witnessed the whole traumatic event.

Ariel Winter’s thumbs-up won’t be looking the same for a while. While chopping veggies, the Modern Family star also chopped off the top part of her thumb. We’re not making this up. Ariel revealed the shocking details of her thumb injury while debuting her finger cast in a video interview with Access on May 6! “I was trying to make Greek food, because I’m Greek,” Ariel began to explain. She decided to use one of her new knives for one of these cuisine experiments. After successfully chopping four onions, Ariel revealed, “And so I went to chop a peeled tomato and slice the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato.” You could read the irony of the situation on Ariel’s face.

The moment the knife came down, Ariel couldn’t even bring herself to shed a tear — the incident was that surreal. It was just as unbelievable for Ariel’s boyfriend Luke Benward, 24, who was there at the scene of the accident! “I feel like my boyfriend and I were looking at my thumb,” Ariel continued, who said that she and Luke were “talking” the moment the knife “sliced right through” her thumb. “I was so shocked that it was like more like, hyperventilating. I was like, ‘I should be crying but I — I cant believe it.”

Ariel did a good amount of damage. “I apparently sliced an artery, or something like that. And I bled so much and so we had to go to the hospital,” she went on. Being the loyal boyfriend he is, Luke “brought the tip of [Ariel’s] thumb to the hospital,” Ariel revealed. Now, here’s the best part of the story: Luke handed over the severed thumb to a nurse, who later returned it in a plastic bag (without clarifying what was inside that bag). So, they threw it away — thumb and all.

Ariel Winter shows off her hand, pre-injury, in a selfie posted to Instagram on March 2, 2020. (@arielwinter)

“It’s definitely very funny now,” Ariel later said, smiling. Rest assured, the thumb was retrieved and Ariel confirmed that she’s “fine,” even if she lost a “good portion” of one of her most important fingers and was “bleeding a lot.” Ariel just had to get a tetanus shot and avoid infecting the injured thumb!

Ariel has been going through a lot of changes lately, asides from losing the tip of her thumb. The sitcom star wrapped up her longtime run on Modern Family after the ABC comedy series aired its very last episode on April 8. It was a show that Ariel, who’s now 22 years old, had starred on as the beloved Alex Dunphy since she was only 11 years old! Ariel closed this chapter in her acting career with a heartfelt message on the night of the finale.