50 Cent Reveals The Truth On Whether He Really Kicked Wendy Williams Out Of His Pool Party — Watch

50 Cent sang a much different tune while talking about his former rival, Wendy Williams, during his May 5 appearance on ‘WWHL.’ The ‘Power’ star revealed what really happened at that infamous pool party!

50 Cent may have exaggerated his story a bit. In Aug. 2019, the rapper and actor posted a video of Wendy Williams, 55, outside of his Tycoon Pool Party in New Jersey, making it seem a though the talk show host had trouble getting in. Nearly nine months later, a viewer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen wanted the real scoop. “What’s the real story behind Wendy Williams and your pool party? Did you really kick her out?,” asked the fan, whose question was read by host Andy Cohen.

50, who was a guest star on Tuesday night’s show, didn’t launch into a story about a wild feud. In a calm tone, he replied, “No, they kinda of — she had stayed at the front and then Snoop [Dogg] came over there to talk to her. Because she really came to see Snoop.” And that was that — 50 had no insults for Wendy, which was very uncharacteristic of the rapper!

Like 50 said, Wendy was just trying to have a chat with Snoop to keep the fun rolling on her son Kevin Jr.’s 19th birthday! “Wendy knew that 50 would be at the party but she wasn’t aware it was being hosted by him. There were a lot of celebrities in attendance and Wendy just thought the party would be a fun way to continue celebrating Kevin Jr.’s birthday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife shortly after the birthday celebrations. Wendy and Kevin Jr. even got a photo with Snoop himself!

At the time, 50 and Wendy had a long-running feud. After Wendy pulled up to 50’s pool party, he posted a clip of The Wendy Williams Show host at the entrance and didn’t write the nicest caption. “[Thinking face emoji] you can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me…B–CH wait out side,” he captioned the video clip. However, the rivals appeared to end their feud this past February!

In an unprecedented move, Wendy called 50 both her “friend” and “legendary” for executive producing the legal drama series For Life (inspired by Isaac Wright Jr.’s inspiring story) on the Feb. 6 episode of her daytime talk show. It looks like the truce was real!