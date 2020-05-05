In a sneak peak for the May 6 episode of ‘RHOBH,’ Kyle Richards has to fend for herself when Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley doubt she’d ‘blindly defend anyone’ at a cast dinner!

Don’t question Kyle Richards‘ loyalty! The Halloween star is furious after her co-stars suggest she’s been anything but loyal during a tense cast dinner at Denise Richards‘ house, which will air during the May 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit Kemsley starts the interrogation in the Bravo teaser below, telling Kyle point-blank, “I don’t think you would blindly defend anyone in this group like you have Teddi [Mellencamp].”

The accusation blindsides Kyle! “I defend you all the f–king time,” Kyle snaps back. On cue, the scene plays footage of her friendship-ending fight with Lisa Vanderpump during Season 9, which all started because — ironically — Kyle was trying to defend Dorit. As fans will recall, Kyle said she’d believe LVP would sell a PuppyGate story about Dorit to Radar Online (an allegation that infuriated LVP).

“I would defend all my girlfriends because I’m not friends with a–holes. I would defend [Lisa] Rinna,” Kyle continues. Lisa doubts this is true, which leads Kyle to ask, “When wouldn’t I?” Lisa crosses a line when she says, “When it’s your sister.” At that moment, the footage cuts to a scene from 2016, when Lisa confronts Kim Richards about her sobriety. “A sober person doesn’t act like that,” Lisa said in the throwback video, and Kyle said at the time, “That’s not true.”

To say Kyle is flabbergasted is an understatement. “Really, Rinna? You’re gonna go that deep? I see what you’re doing now…It cost me a relationship with my sister, so f–k you…So f–k off,” Kyle, who is now in tears, tells Lisa. Denise jumps in to defend Kyle, which leads to another angry clapback — you can watch the rest of this cast face-off in the teaser above!

Season 10 kicked off on April 15, and there has been no shortage of drama since. In the latest episode (which aired on April 29), Kyle hosted a dinner party of her own that ended up with newcomer Sutton Stracke making Teddi cry! Crying at cast dinners seems to be tradition now.