Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi, 2, Looks Just Like Her With Cute Throwback Baby Pic

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner are twins in a throwback photo the ‘KUWTK’ star shared on social media! The side-by-side photo reveals just how much the mother-daughter duo look alike, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Twinning! Stormi Webster is a spitting image of her mom, Kylie Jenner in a new throwback photo! In the since-expired snap, Kylie, 22, and Stormi, 2, are making the same face with their baby lips puckered in. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reposted the photo on social media, according to a fan page.

In the side-by-side photo the cosmetics billionaire and her daughter’s deep brown eyes are nearly identical. The mother-daughter duo even sported similar hairstyles. Kylie’s brunette hair was tied back in two pigtails with red ribbon. Meanwhile, Stormi, whose photo was taken during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, donned a single ponytail.

Although Kylie and Stormi weren’t dressed in the same outfits, they were still a stylish pair in the throwback snaps. The mom of one took a page out of the Wizard of Oz and wore a Dorothy-inspired blue and white checkered dress. Stormi was stunning in a cream-colored croquet top.

Kylie Jenner (left) and Stormi Webster (right). (Photo credit:Kylie Jenner fan pageInstagram)

Kylie and Stormi, along with (Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad) Travis Scott are currently quarantining together at her new Holmby Hills mansion. She confirmed the latter in various posts on Instagram Stories that featured the “Highest in the Room” rapper. If you may recall, Kylie and Travis split in October 2019, just eight months after Kylie gave birth to Stormi.

While Kylie and Travis have not confirmed that they’re back together, many fans thought they rekindled their romance after he showed up in one of her TikTok videos on April 29. The next day, Kylie sent him a sweet message on his 28th birthday day. She posted a closeup shot of their faces touching on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday @travisscott!!!! Stormi’s parents!!!!!!!!” she captioned the sweet snap, tagging her ex.