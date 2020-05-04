See Pic
Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi, 2, Looks Just Like Her With Cute Throwback Baby Pic

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster
REX/Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner enjoys the day with her adorable daughter Stormy wearing matching denim ruffled dresses by TLZ L'FEMME in Portofino with family. Birthday girl Kylie and Stormy take in the sights with daddy Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and her mother Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The gang arrive at shore via a dinghy ride and strolled through the coastal town of Portofino and turned a few heads with a variety of striking outfits as they go shopping all looking rather glammed up on their Italian break. *Shot on 08/12/19* Pictured: Kylie Jenner - Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino *Shot on: 08/13/2019* Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino *Shot on: 08/13/2019* Pictured: Kylie Jenner - Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Makeup Mogul, Kylie Jenner and her rapper Boyfriend Travis Scott are spotted with their daughter Stormi while they enjoy lunch in Nerano, ahead of Kylie's 22nd birthday.
Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner are twins in a throwback photo the ‘KUWTK’ star shared on social media! The side-by-side photo reveals just how much the mother-daughter duo look alike, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Twinning! Stormi Webster is a spitting image of her mom, Kylie Jenner in a new throwback photo! In the since-expired snap, Kylie, 22, and Stormi, 2, are making the same face with their baby lips puckered in. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reposted the photo on social media, according to a fan page.

In the side-by-side photo the cosmetics billionaire and her daughter’s deep brown eyes are nearly identical. The mother-daughter duo even sported similar hairstyles. Kylie’s brunette hair was tied back in two pigtails with red ribbon. Meanwhile, Stormi, whose photo was taken during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, donned a single ponytail.

Although Kylie and Stormi weren’t dressed in the same outfits, they were still a stylish pair in the throwback snaps. The mom of one took a page out of the Wizard of Oz and wore a Dorothy-inspired blue and white checkered dress. Stormi was stunning in a cream-colored croquet top.

Kylie Jenner (left) and Stormi Webster (right). (Photo credit:Kylie Jenner fan pageInstagram) 

Kylie and Stormi, along with (Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad) Travis Scott are currently quarantining together at her new Holmby Hills mansion. She confirmed the latter in various posts on Instagram Stories that featured the “Highest in the Room” rapper. If you may recall, Kylie and Travis split in October 2019, just eight months after Kylie gave birth to Stormi.

While Kylie and Travis have not confirmed that they’re back together, many fans thought they rekindled their romance after he showed up in one of her TikTok videos on April 29. The next day, Kylie sent him a sweet message on his 28th birthday day. She posted a closeup shot of their faces touching on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday @travisscott!!!! Stormi’s parents!!!!!!!!” she captioned the sweet snap, tagging her ex.