Talk about an epic mash-up! Broadway star Max Clayton replaced Zac Efron for a car karaoke session of ‘Breaking Free’ with Vanessa Hudgens!

Zac Efron, 32, may not have performed with ex Vanessa Hudgens, 31, on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong but she’s already found a replacement! Broadway actor Max Clayton, 25, stepped in for Zac on the iconic High School Musical duet “Breaking Free” in a new video posted to Instagram on Friday, May 1. While the pair didn’t sing together in real time, Max took some inspirations from Vanessa’s “car-eoke” session from April 25 and edited himself in singing Zac’s lines (also hilariously filmed in a car).

“I LOVE @maxmclayton and u probably will too after u watch this lol He did a duet and it’s hilarious,” she wrote on the Instagram video, also adding “Check it out on my yoooooutube. Link in bio.” Max even got Vanessa’s car choreography down pat, as he belted the 2006 tune out with perfection. “But your faith it gives me strength/Strength to believe,” the pair sung, digitally edited in unison. At one point, Max got so into the performance and even ditched his gray North Face long sleeved shirt for a white tank top!

“Social Distance Duet pt. 2 @vanessahudgens,” Max wrote on his Instagram account, referencing his epic Instagram live on April 18! “I love youuuu! I do a solid 4 costumes changes but you’ll need to check out the full chat/video on Vanessa’s YOUTUBE channel. Link in bio! Send us requests,” he also added. The pair also slayed on their April 18 live when they sang “Gotta Go My Own Way,” which Vanessa and Zac originally sang in 2007’s High School Musical 2.

Vanessa proved she’s still got her chops in the vocal department with her recent social media performances, and seemed so thrilled to reunite with the HSM cast on ABC’s special! Although Zac made an appearance to introduce his ex and the rest of the group — which included Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel — he didn’t perform with them. Fans were so disappointed not to her Zac sing, but Monique later revealed it was a “technical issue” with Zac’s wifi as he joined the special from Papa New Guinea where he’s shooting his Quibi show Killing Zac Efron.

Another source revealed that Zac didn’t want to perform to avoid opening old wounds. “There have been so many good times and memories from [High School Musical], but there was also a lot of hurt and that comes from his time with Vanessa,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They don’t talk anymore, so working together in a situation like this would be way too difficult because he would love to have practiced it to make it perfect. But that would mean he would have [had] to work with Vanessa and he doesn’t want that in his life,” they also added. Vanessa and Zac began dating in 2005 after meeting on the Disney set, ending their relationship in 2010.