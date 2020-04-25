Vanessa Hudgens Sings Along To Iconic ‘HSM’ Duet With Zac Efron After He Skips Performing At Reunion

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her vocals as she belted out ‘Breaking Free’ in her car! The former Disney star was all-smiles as she danced and sang along to the track featuring ex-BF Zac Efron.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, still knows every word to the iconic High School Musical song “Breaking Free”! The actress posted a hilarious three-minute video to her Instagram account on Saturday, April 25 and sang the track like it was 2006 all over again. “Careoke,” she captioned the clip, adding “To… yep… breaking free. Lol.” The song features her fellow HSM cast mate and ex-boyfriend Zac Efron, 32, whom she dated from 2005 – 2010. The pair both appeared on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong special which aired on April 16, however, Zac only introduced Vanessa and the other cast — but didn’t sing himself.

“We’re soarin’, flyin’/There’s not a star in heaven/That we can’t reach,” Zac sings in the opening verse of the song, as Vanessa acted out the lyrics in her car. “If we’re trying/So breaking free,” she sang along to the now 14-year-old track, which was originally recorded when she was just 16! Vanessa brought the laughs as she added dramatic hand motions throughout the video, and was all-smiles as she jammed out solo! Her vocals sounded SO good as she sang every last word to the song, giggling as she stopped recording.

The Princess Switch star looked so stylish for the car-karaoke session, rocking a quilted olive green bomber and black Adidas sports bra underneath! We were loving the dash of glam with her stack of layered gold bracelets and necklaces. Vanessa’s makeup and hair was on point too, as she kept her brunette locks parted in the center and straight, and added a light gold-toned eye shadow. She finished her look with a bright orange manicure, featuring an on-trend gold accent nail.

Although fans were disappointed that Zac didn’t sing with the High School Musical gang for the virtual Disney reunion, his former co-star Monique Coleman revealed that it was simply a technical issue with his wifi. “I thought it was really cool that he was able to come in at the last minute and just do something,” she said on April 18, noting that he was overseas in Papa New Guinea where he’s been shooting his Quibi show Killing Zac Efron. “Zac to me is one of the realest people I’ve known and he’s always been very grounded and more concerned with being a person than a celebrity, and I respect that,” she also said.

Vanessa, however, reportedly wasn’t bothered by Zac not singing. “Vanessa is proud of what she did with her High School Musical return, she really thought it was fun and for a good cause,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Regardless of Zac not singing it is nothing she can control. She did it for her reasons and he did it for his reasons, she can’t babysit others plans. She is proud to have done it and that’s that,” the insider also added.