The Real’s Jeannie Mai Reveals Her Must Have For Wedding Night To Fiancé Jeezy

Jeannie Mai already knows what she wants when it comes to her wedding night with fiancé Jeezy, but right now, they’re focusing on giving back as much as they can!

Jeannie Mai, 41, was stunned when her rapper fiancé Jeezy, 42, proposed at home on March 27! The “Go Crazy” rapper popped the question during a Vietnamese themed date night, and it turns out The Real co-host already knows what she needs when it comes to her wedding! “The beats have to be sickening,” Jeannie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of our Instagram Live series TVTalk on April 30. “So yes, it’s going to be a dance fest. We love R&B and of course we love jazz and hip hop. We love 80s, too. We always said our wedding would be one fat party of love, so definitely that,” she added.

Though it’s a little early to be making official plans for the couple, Jeannie is dreaming of some ideas and she’s even confirmed one performer for the big night! “We talk about things that we like,” Jeannie revealed. “All I know is I’m going to tell you one thing for sure that is going to happen at my wedding — Mama Mai is absolutely going to perform. She is absolutely going to sing!” Jeannie gushed, referencing her hilarious mother Olivia TuTram Mai.

The couple, who met on the set of her talk show and began secretly dating in November 2018, were actually supposed to be in Vietnam the day of the proposal. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic happening across the world, they were forced to cancel their trip which resulted in Jeezy proposing at home during quarantine. “I’m thrilled to have good news during this time,” Jeannie revealed after sharing videos and photos of the romantic evening on her YouTube page Hello Hunnay. “It’s been really hard to make sure to look for the positive everyday because everything is so unknown.”

Between filming from home with her co-hosts, taping her YouTube videos and her Listen Hunnay podcast, Jeannie is busy focusing on the present rather than her future wedding and she’s asking for help from her fans. “If anybody out there is safe and healthy and able to shop, what we did was very simple,” Jeannie said of her efforts. “We stock shopped a week’s worth of groceries for elders that do not have families to support them. So we basically delivered at an assisted living home and had no contact and were just able to give it to them. If anybody’s interested in doing that, you can directly text me and we’ll get you the contact info for how you can directly do it in your area.”

Anyone interested in helping this wonderful cause can text Jeannie directly at 310-388-8224 to lend a helping hand.