Padma Lakshmi Chugs Tequila After Learning Her Daughter Won’t Return To School Until Sept.

Padma Lakshmi posted a hilarious margarita tutorial on Instagram, and the Top Chef host declared ‘do not try this at home’.

When Padma Lakshmi learned that her 10-year-old daughter Krishna wouldn’t be returning to school until September, the Top Chef host had a hilarious reaction. The 49-year-old shared an Instagram video on May 1, teaching her followers have to make a margarita, and captioned the clip, “Just found out #littlehands won’t be going back to school until September.” In the tutorial, the mom-of-one made the cocktail with cucumbers, lime, agave syrup, sparkling water and tequila. After taking a sip of the finished beverage, the TV personality told viewers that the drink might need a “little more tequila,” adding, “Now, you don’t want to get too drunk, so drink responsibly.”

She then grabbed a bottle of Patrón Tequila — “only the good stuff” — and threw caution to the wind as she shrugged and said, “Actually, f**k it.” Padma then popped open the bottle and began chugging the alcohol. The Easy Exotic cookbook author drank nearly half the bottle, but reminded fans the clip was for entertainment purposes only. “Please do not try this at home,” she captioned the video.

Earlier in the week, Padma went full Miami Vice in a photo she shared to her Instagram account. In the image, she sported a green and black tracksuit and black bra, highlighting her toned abs. She added a gold necklace and a pair of black sunglasses while posing with her hands on her hips and staring off into the distance — poised to shut down any crime spree happening on her watch. “Caption this,” she began the accompanying words on her post, with an emoji wearing sunglasses. “Miami Vice 2020: Fighting crime while fully supported™️ Lewk by Adele,” she finished off the caption, adding the hashtags “swish” and “suited up.”

While Padma may have been suited up to fight some crime in her April 26 Instagram post, her look was slightly more relaxed in the kitchen on April 13. In the video she shared with her followers, which also featured her daughter Krishna, or “Little Hands,” as her mother endearingly calls her, Padma showed her fans how to make a delicious lasagna with white ragu! As if that wasn’t good enough, Padma’s style was the perfect relaxed look for quarantine. She sported a pair of sweatpants and layered two sports bras.