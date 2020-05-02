Lili Reinhart Runs Errands In Daisy Dukes After Defending BF Cole Sprouse From ‘Vile’ Haters

Lili Reinhart kept herself protected with face gear and gloves while also looking fashionable when she made her way outside to do some house-hunting with her real estate agent in Los Angeles, CA on May 1.

Lili Reinhart, 23, got some fresh air and showed off her toned physique on May 1 when she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, CA. The Riverdale actress looked awesome in a white T-shirt, denim shorts aka Daisy Dukes, and pink sandals during the outing. She also made sure to protect herself during the coronavirus pandemic by wearing a face mask and gloves as she had her hair pulled back.

Some of the blonde beauty’s errands during her time out of quarantine included a stop at her storage unit to pick up some clothes and she was also spotted with her real estate agent while house-hunting in the City of Angels. She looked cool and comfortable as she let her sunglasses sit on top of her head for some parts of the outing but made sure to put them on when she walked in the sun.

Lili’s latest outing comes after she made headlines for standing up for her boyfriend Cole Sprouse, 27, after Twitter users tried to “cancel” him by making “#colesprouseisoverparty” trend on the social media app for an unclear reason. “Twitter is such a vile place,” Lili wrote in one of several now-deleted tweets. “It’s so easy to say s–t behind your f–king phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying.” She went on to admit that she doesn’t “tolerate” online bullying. “I don’t tolerate any of that s–t. Bully me? Sure fine,” she said. “But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f–king twitter trend? Please…. reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

We’re glad Lili’s not letting quarantine stop her from looking for a house or standing up for her beau! We hope to see more of her soon.