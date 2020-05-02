Gabrielle Union, 47, Shows Off Her Natural Beauty & Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ — See Pics

Gabrielle Union’s natural beauty was on display in her latest Instagram photos that left her fans absolutely speechless!

Category is… looking absolutely flawless! Gabrielle Union, 47, appeared half her age in a set of Instagram photos posted on Friday, May 1, during her time in self-isolation. Each pic was totally different from the rest where her radiant beauty was seen throughout. In one snap she cracked a shy smirk which was then followed by her putting her pearly whites on display. A cute smile was seen in the next upload which ended with an adorable photo with her stepdaughter Zaya Wade, 12. “OK y’all so I’ve been working on improving my skin during quarantine (ill share those deets soon) and I feel pretty good about where I’m at but (I) wanted to pop my skin with a little something for these zoom calls without putting on a full face of makeup,” she revealed.

Gabrielle then gave props to none other than Rihanna, 32, for helping her out with her skin issue! “I saw someone online say they only use concealer and bronzer and I was like BUT I tried it and didn’t even use concealer just my @fentybeauty bronzer (Caramel Cutie) and BISHHHH this was the result!!!!” she wrote. “Now, I found my light of course but… okkkkkkkkkk also NOT AN AD, just sharing what I learned. Happy Friday folks!!! Zoom innnnnn on this skinnnnnnnnnnnn.”

The Fenty bronzer and Gabrielle’s already beautiful face was a lethal weapon of gorgeousness that clearly worked. “Thought this was a throwback. Skin is glowing yo!”, host Desus Nice, 38, wrote in the comments section. “Ok, how do you do this? This thing, called aging backwards?!!,” another wrote. “How? Incredible!”

Gabrielle’s also enjoyed some romantic moments with her husband Dwyane Wade, 38, while they remain in self-isolation. They cozied up in their pool on Friday, April 17, where the former Bring It On star sizzled in a sexy blue bikini.