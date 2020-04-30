Khloe Kardashian Thinks Kendall Jenner’s Clapback To Diss About Dating NBA Players Was Perfect

Kendall Jenner clapped back hard after a fan joked her dating life, but big sister Khloe Kardashian has her back and is showing her support.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is showing some sisterly love! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is making it clear that she’s standing by Kendall Jenner, 24, for clapping back hard at a fan who joked about “NBA players passing around” the leggy model. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with multiple sources close to Khloe, who has also been linked to a bevy of basketball players herself including ex Tristan Thompson, and former LA Lakers player, Lamar Odom.

One insider said, “Khloe thought Kendall’s tweet was epic because it wasn’t only hilarious but it’s not usually like Kendall to clap back like that at something on the internet. Khloe knows Kendall can handle herself and doesn’t need her advice and thinks she handled the situation perfectly,” the friend added. “Their family has been in the public eye for a really long time and they have tough skin and know not to take things like this personally.”

A second source said, “Khloe will always comfort and support Kendall because blood is thicker than water and she just wants Kendall to have the best relationships she can have and not ever struggle. Khloe thought the tweet was perfect and loved that she stuck up for herself, Khloe is here for Kendall every step of the way and believes everything was handled exactly the way it should have been.”

After Kendall was spotted on a road trip with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, 23, in Arizona on April 28, one fan tried to be funny after Kendall had recently been spotted out frequently with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. “Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner,” the fan wrote over a clip of three men tossing a little girl to each other. But Kendall had the last laugh and retweeted the comment and clapped back, “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.” Khloe made it clear she thought Kendall’s response was hysterical by reacting to Kendall’s tweet with coffin and stethoscope emojis on Twitter.