It’s the lip lock we’ve waiting for! In an all-new preview for the May 7 episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ Pauly D and JWoww kiss and cuddle in bed together.

Angelina Pivarnick‘s New Orleans bachelorette party took a wild turn when Jenni “JWoww” Farley arrived during tonight’s (April 30) episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Jenni was the last of the group to show up in NOLA, and she didn’t waste any time stirring things up. The mother of two is seen moving in for a kiss with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio in a new preview for next week’s all new (May 7) episode!

As soon as the longtime friends are seen cuddling together in bed, clips of the cast reacting to the hookup begin to play. “10 years in the making, right here… holy sh-t, like this is real,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says in shock. One of the girls yells, “This is happening!”

With his hand on her knee in bed, Pauly says, “The last time we did this, I showed her my pe–s.” The preview then shows the two rolling around in bed and laughing. “You smell good,” Pauly compliments Jenni, who gives it right back: “You too!” He adds, “You’re amazing.”

If you need any more confirmation that Pauly and Jenni’s relationship heats up, just refer to the text on the screen at the end of the preview: “JWOWW + PAULY D.”

IT'S! HAPPENING! SEE YOU NEXT JERZDAY I CAN'T STOP SCREAMING!!! #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/EccLcIc7iF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 1, 2020

Not enough? The clip then shows Ronnie with Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina. “So, are they gonna bang or what?” he asks about Jenni and Pauly. The DJ then chimes in, asking the group for “privacy” while in bed with Jenni.

“He’s in her bed!” Woah, like 10 years later! It’s full circle,” Vinny adds. The new preview for the May 7 episode ends with Pauly on top of Jenni, with her pulling him close by the shirt

It was initially the women who were invited to Angelina’s New Orleans bachelorette party. But, the boys just couldn’t miss out on all the fun. During tonight’s episode, Ronnie finally joined Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny and Pauly, who had already crashed the girls’ trip, as seen in last week’s episode.

If you may recall, it was Deena Cortese who convinced Jenni to attend the bachelorette festivities after she skipped Angelina’s bridal shower. Many presumed she was going to be a no-show in NOLA after her latest fight with Angelina when the cast was in Las Vegas months ago. — Incase you forgot, Jenni found out that her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello was flirting with Angelina and kicked him out where they were staying.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m ET on MTV. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps and exclusive previews!