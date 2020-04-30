‘Friends’ Actress, Who Played One Of Phoebe’s Triplets, Is TikTok Famous: See Her All Grown Up

You’ve already met Alexandria Cimoch — you just don’t know it! The gorgeous college student is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she played one of Phoebe’s triplets on season 5 of ‘Friends’!

Ready to feel older than the sun? Phoebe Buffay’s triplets are all grown up! College student Alexandria Cimoch is going viral on TikTok after revealing in a cute video that she was played one of the babies on Friends 21 years ago. The clip, which you can watch below, features Alexandria, 21, sharing moments from the beloved sitcom set to the iconic theme song. Alexandria is actually a quadruplet, and she and her three brothers — Paul, Justin, and Cole — took turns playing the triplets, which Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) gave birth to in season five of Friends as a surrogate for her brother and sister-in-law. They were just six months old at the time, and extremely cute. Alexandria’s TikTok racked up an astonishing 14 million views as of April 30, and nearly 700,000 likes — even more impressive when you find out that this was her very first video on the platform.

Alexandria shared stills from the show in her video, including photos of herself and her brothers lying on the floor in Monica’s (Courteney Cox) apartment, and Chandler (Matthew Perry) cradling her in his arms. TikTokers were majorly freaking out about reveal, and how much the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse sophomore wound up looking like her onscreen mother. “This is so iconic, and you even look kind of like Lisa Kudrow now?” one person wrote, while another commented: “U look like Phoebe OMG.” Others wanted to know if Alexandria and her brothers would be part of the planned Friends reunion on HBO Max. “I hope so!” she simply replied. She spoke to Good Morning America after the TikTok frenzy, telling the show that she was “surprised” to see it go viral.

“I never would have expected it to blow up and reach so many people, but I’m glad people are enjoying it,” Alexandria said. “It’s a fun fact that people freak out over!” And yes, she obviously loves Friends. “”I am a huge fan of Friends. I spent a whole summer in middle school binge-watching the series,” she told GMA. “It really made me appreciate the fact that I got to be a part of an episode and such an iconic show! The show is very much still alive and well and so many of my college friends stream it. I get a lot of Snapchats from my friends who watch the episode and they get so excited to see me as a baby on TV.”

Alexandria also revealed that she and her brothers, of course, were too young to remember their time on the show. Their mother told her, though, that Courteney “really enjoyed holding” her, and that she and Lisa were “the most loving” of the cast. Alexandria joked that she “would have loved” to tell people that she met Jennifer Aniston, but they unfortunately didn’t shoot any scenes together.