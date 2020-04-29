Zayn’s Ex Perrie Edwards Admits She’s Having ‘Time Of My Life’ Just After Gigi Hadid Pregnancy News

‘Little Mix’ singer Perrie Edwards has broken her silence amid ex-fiance Zayn Malik’s baby announcement with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Perrie Edwards, who famously sang “Shout Out To My Ex” after Zayn Malik called off their engagement, has revealed she’s doing well amid news the former One Direction singer and model Gigi Hadid were expecting a baby. Just one day after the pregnancy announcement broke, the Little Mix singer shared that she’s been having the “time of my life” in recent weeks with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. “I can’t lie, I’m having the time of my life,” she said during an interview with Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“I’ve never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I’ve never spent so much time in my house, and I’ve never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I’ve always wanted to do,” she said, adding, “So it has been nice, but I’m losing track of what day it is.” Perrie and Zayn began dating in 2012, when their respective bands were among the world’s highest profile British exports, and they got engaged in August 2013. After nearly four years of dating, the couple called it quits in July 2015, shortly after Zayn left One Direction.

After their high-profile split, Perrie wrote in Little Mix’s book Our World, that, “It was horrible, the worst time of my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.” Meanwhile, Zayn has been dating Gigi on-and-off since 2015, and the future parents rekindled their relationship in December 2019.



Hints about Gigi’s pregnancy began months ago. She spoke to i-D in February and wasn’t shy about admitting she wants to be a mom amid talking about her booming career. “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said in the outlet’s The Icons and Idols Issue. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”