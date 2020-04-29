Hollywood Life Logo Image

Hollywood Life

Today's Top Stories

Hollywood Life
ALL NEWS
ALL ENTERTAINMENT
ALL CELEBRITY BIOS
ALL BEAUTY
ALL FASHION
Next Up

Jordyn Woods Laughs After Seeing Rumored Ex Devin Booker On Road Trip With Kendall Jenner

Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

Portrait SeriesExpand Menu

    BeautyExpand Menu

    FashionExpand Menu

    TrendingExpand Menu

    About UsExpand Menu

    Celebrity ProfilesExpand Menu

    Interview
    Hollywood Life

    Zayn’s Ex Perrie Edwards Admits She’s Having ‘Time Of My Life’ Just After Gigi Hadid Pregnancy News

    zayn and perrie
    REX/Shutterstock
    Zayn Malik, Perrie Edwards, Disneyland, 21st birthday
    Zayn Malik, Perrie Edwards, Disneyland, 21st birthday
    Zayn Malik, Perrie Edwards, Disneyland, 21st birthday
    Zayn Malik, Perrie Edwards, Disneyland, 21st birthday View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
    Emily Selleck
    Weekend Writer

    ‘Little Mix’ singer Perrie Edwards has broken her silence amid ex-fiance Zayn Malik’s baby announcement with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

    Perrie Edwards, who famously sang “Shout Out To My Ex” after Zayn Malik called off their engagement, has revealed she’s doing well amid news the former One Direction singer and model Gigi Hadid were expecting a baby. Just one day after the pregnancy announcement broke, the Little Mix singer shared that she’s been having the “time of my life” in recent weeks with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. “I can’t lie, I’m having the time of my life,” she said during an interview with Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

    “I’ve never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I’ve never spent so much time in my house, and I’ve never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I’ve always wanted to do,” she said, adding, “So it has been nice, but I’m losing track of what day it is.” Perrie and Zayn began dating in 2012, when their respective bands were among the world’s highest profile British exports, and they got engaged in August 2013. After nearly four years of dating, the couple called it quits in July 2015, shortly after Zayn left One Direction.

    After their high-profile split, Perrie wrote in Little Mix’s book Our World, that, “It was horrible, the worst time of my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.” Meanwhile, Zayn has been dating Gigi on-and-off since 2015, and the future parents rekindled their relationship in December 2019.
    zayn malik perrie edwards
    Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards. Image: REX/Shutterstock

    Hints about Gigi’s pregnancy began months ago. She spoke to i-D in February and wasn’t shy about admitting she wants to be a mom amid talking about her booming career. “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said in the outlet’s The Icons and Idols Issue. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

    More From Our Brands

    ad