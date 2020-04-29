‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Country Music Star Is Revealed As The Astronaut

The Battle of the Sixes went down on ‘The Masked Singer.’ The masked celebs performed once again during the April 29 episode, and the Astronaut was the star unmasked at the end of the night.

The Night Angel, Kitty, Frog, Turtle, Rhino, and Astronaut are taking the stage for the Battle of the Sixes on The Masked Singer. Gordon Ramsay is joining the panelists for the episode. The Kitty is the first to perform in the epic face-off. She reveals she’s been on “many stages” and had many roles. She performs an incredible rendition of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe. This week, the final clue comes in the form of Masked Munchies. The Kitty treats the panelist to a piece of cake and says she’s “super sweet and full of layers.” Gordon guesses Charlotte Church, while Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy believe the Kitty could be Lea Michele or Eva Longoria.

The Rhino is up next. He makes sure to emphasize that he’s all about nature and loves his wife and “baby rhinos.” He admits that it’s “never too late to rewrite your story,” and that’s exactly what he did. He sings a solid rendition of “Die A Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett. His Masked Munchies? Simply spaghetti and meatballs. Gordon believes the Rhino is Charles Kelley and Jenny guesses Barry Zito. Ken goes out on a limb and guesses Jeff Bridges.

The Frog drops a number hints in his clue package, including a basketball, a jersey with the number 23 on it, the number 13 on a piece of paper, and a twinkie. He puts an epic twist on the Imagine Dragons song “Whatever It Takes.” He switches it up and it pays off. He reveals fried catfish, his favorite dish from the South, as part of his Masked Munchies. Gordon thinks the Frog is Lil Jon, while Robin Thicke goes with Bow Wow. Nicole Scherzinger is sticking with Omarion.

The Night Angel’s clue package has a theme of a telephone commercial. She also shows off fish hooks in her video. She slays her rendition of “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, and Jenny declares that it was the best performance in The Masked Singer history. The Night Angel shockingly reveals bugs as part of her Masked Munchies. Nick Cannon even eats one! Picking up on past clues, Jenny is convinced the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss. Nicole guesses Dawn Robinson, and Ken goes with Chilli from TLC.

The Astronaut shows off a joker card in the opening of his clue package. He also fishes for a lobster, of all things. The Astronaut says he’s “rewriting the story of my life on this stage.” He performs a sweet rendition of One Direction’s “Story of My Life.” He brings out a Mardi Gras king cake for his final clue and says it’s one of his “all-time favorite foods when celebrating.” Ken believes Jonathan Groff is behind the Astronaut costume. Nicole believes the Astronaut is Skylar Astin. Gordon throws out Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ name and it’s not a bad guess, to be honest.

The Turtle is the final performance of the night. He admits he’s been “riddled with insecurities about not being good enough” and has always put himself in “last place.” The Turtle’s clue package features a chess package, and he highlights a queen. He sings a solid rendition of “Stay” by Alessia Cara. He brings out chips and apple salsa as his last clue. Robin guesses Gavin DeGraw, Gordon goes with Adam Lambert, and Ken outrageously chooses Zayn Malik. Good one, Ken.

The masked singer going home is the Astronaut! The rest of the 5 celebrities have made it to the quarterfinals. The final guesses for the Astronaut are Ben Platt, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Skylar Astin. Nicole changes it up and guesses Hunter Hayes. The Astronaut is… HUNTER HAYES!