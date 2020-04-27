NeNe Leakes Denies She Has A ‘Strategic Relationship’ With Wendy Williams After ‘RHOA’ Reunion 

NeNe Leakes claimed the ‘RHOA’ reunion, which was recently filmed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, felt like an attack on her. In a new YouTube video, she fired back and said she was asked irrelevant questions about her friendship with Wendy Williams.

NeNe Leakes took to her YouTube channel on April 26, to speak out about the recent Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion. The reunion, which was filmed virtually amid the ongoing global health crisis, does not yet have a premier date. In her 25-minute video — labeled, “ITS NOT FAIR….more to come! Footage from my home cameras, emails and text messages” — NeNe claimed that one housewife in-particular, badgered her about her friendship with Wendy Williams

“I was asked questions about me and Wendy Williams’ relationship. I really felt like it had nothing to do with the show at all. Wendy and I had a bit of a disagreement, recently. She spoke out on her show, she called me ‘that girl over there,'” NeNe said (at the 11:10 mark) as she gestured a careless wave to the corner of the room.

NeNe then recalled that her co-star began to question the authenticity of her friendship with the talk show host. “And so, they asked me about the situation, I was asked a question about it, and one of the questions came from one of the girls was that: ‘Why didn’t you speak out publicly about that? I feel like your relationship with her is very strategic. You didn’t speak out publicly about that because you like having a relationship with her, she has that platform and you’ll be able to go over there and talk on that platform, and you’ll be able to do this, this and this,”” she said.

NeNe denied that she has anterior motives when it comes to her relationship with Wendy, who’s made casual phone call appearances on season 12 of RHOA.

“I explained as best as I could that I don’t have a strategic relationship with her. She reached out to me when we weren’t talking. So, the relationship isn’t strategic. She wanted to get to a better place. And when she reached out me and we talked about it … I told her that if we ever any other issue, that I would never go on another public platform and speak about it. She told me, if we ever had any other issue, that she would personally call me and text me — she would not go publicly talking about it,” NeNe recalled.

Wendy and NeNe go way back. The outspoken personalities were very close until they had a falling, which NeNe claimed was due in part to Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. In August 2019, Wendy later admitted that she extended the olive branch to NeNe, and admitted that she was motivated to salvage their friendship, among others, after her marriage ended.

“So, I don’t feel that I need to talk about our relationship on a public platform because I talk to her personally, OK. So, I don’t even know why I need to sit on that show, Real Housewives, and talk about why I did not go public with me and Wendy’s relationship,” NeNe continued to defend herself, noting that her relationship with NeNe “has nothing to do with the the show.”

NeNe tried to prove her point even further and claimed she was singled-out during the reunion taping.

“I was again asked question after question and I just thought some of this stuff wasn’t necessary… What I don’t understand is, why aren’t the other girls being asked stuff that happened off camera. As the time goes on, I said, ‘Is there anybody else here that you can ask a question?’ So, for about an hour and a half, they didn’t asked me a question, which I really appreciated and enjoyed,” she recalled. ‘When you have all these other girls on this platform and it’s supposed to be an ensemble that’s making this show or making this reunion — outside of trying to put pressure on one person to be the reunion.

At the end of the video, NeNe asked, “Why is it just let’s see what we can do to tear NeNe down?” about the season 12 reunion. “Why doesn’t anyone else have something to answer? Why is it just me? That’s my problem,” she admitted, explaining, “All these girls care about is what they and try to do to figure out a way to bring me down. I don’t know why they choose to do that all the time.”

Elsewhere in the video, NeNe claimed that she “walked off” during the reunion, which begs the question — Did she walk away from her computer and ex-out the presumed Zoom-video reunion? We can’t wait to see how this all plays out!