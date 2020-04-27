Howard Stern Endorses Joe Biden: ‘I’d Vote For A Wall’ Over A Guy Promoting Drinking Clorox

Howard Stern has endorsed Joe Biden for president, while slamming Donald Trump as a ‘guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox in my mouth.’

Howard Stern and Donald Trump might have been friendly way back in their New York days. But the King of All Media has no time for the current president, especially after he suggested during an Apr. 22 White House COVID-19 briefing that the prospect of injecting disinfectants into the human body should be looked into as a way of killing the coronavirus. “What’s it going to take? I don’t get it,” Stern said on his Apr. 27 SiriusXM radio show. “I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him” after Trump, 73, actually thought that humans ingesting poisonous chemicals could be a promising idea, though he later claimed he was being “sarcastic.”

Then Stern officially endorsed Trump’s assumed November 2020 election opponent, presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, 77. And he did it while continuing to slam Trump over his disinfectant comments and painfully slow handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. “I am all in on Joe Biden,” Stern announced. “You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep sh*t. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Stern then went in on current Trump supporters, saying they would “all drop dead” following Trump’s disinfectant idea by injecting chemicals into themselves. “I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern, 66, said. “Hold a big rally, say f**k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.” His cohort Robin Quivers suggested it become a disinfectant cocktail party among the MAGA crowd. “A big cocktail of disinfectant,“ she interjected. “Yeah. And all take disinfectant and all drop dead,” Stern added.

Stern made sure to point out that he was not playing Democrat over Republican, though he did support Hillary Clinton, 72, in 2016 when she unsuccessfully ran against Trump. A listener called in and asked Stern to move off of talking politics, until the radio legend told him that a leader seemingly urging people to ingest toxins had nothing to do with political parties. “I don’t recognize any of this as being Republican, I don’t recognize it as being anything political. I see it as insanity,” Stern said. “I don’t know what is going on there, but I don’t have a good feeling.”