Adam Sandler Returns To ‘SNL’ Wearing Underwear As A Mask While Bemoaning Quarantine

Adam Sandler made a cameo on ‘SNL’ alongside his wife and daughter! The comedian was featured on Pete Davidson’s new quarantine anthem ‘Stuck In The House’!

Saturday Night Live is back and we couldn’t be happier! Adam Sandler, 53, made a surprise cameo in Pete Davidson‘s “Stuck In The House” music video and had us literally laughing out loud. “I’m stuck, got nothing to do — I miss my friends, they miss too,” Pete opened the the tune, as the video showed him chilling on a cozy gray sofa. “Sick of watching shows and talking on Zoom, hiding from my mom, whacking in the bathroom,” he hilariously went on. “I’m sick of the same old questions: how’s it going, where you livin, whatcha bingin, what’s for dinner?” he also sang, relating to how all of us are feeling in quarantine!

After adding that he finished watching Ozark, and dubbing “hand-sani” as his “best friend,” former SNL cast member Adam popped up for an unforgettable feature! “I’m done with selfies, so don’t even ask — staying in the house in an underwear mask,” the Murder Mystery star hilariously sung, clad in red North Face hoodie, sunglasses, and yes — an actual underwear mask. It turns out things haven’t been going so great at the Sandler household since starting quarantine. “I baked my own bread and it tastes like s—,” he went on, spitting a piece right into his 13-year-old daughter Sadie‘s face, before revealing that he “broke his leg two weeks ago” and is “too scared to go to the hospital.” Yikes!

Apparently, the comedian has also adopted some extreme frugal tendencies since staying home. “Using both sides of my toilet paper,” he quipped, hilariously referencing America’s nationwide toilet paper shortage. “Wife tried to kiss me and I straight up denied her,” Adam added, as his wife Jackie Sandler also appeared. It was so sweet to see the sketch turn into a family affair, particularly with 13-year-old Sadie who looks so much like her famous dad. Veteran SNL actor Rob Schneider even popped up for a social distanced cameo, knocking on the door as Adam sang about missing his longtime friend!

The episode marked SNL‘s second-ever virtual edition in its 45 year history, following the Tom Hanks hosted episode on April 11. Fresh off of recovering from COVID-19, which he contracted in Australia, the Cast Away actor was the perfect fit for the quarantine-themed episode. “It’s good to be here, but it’s also very weird to be here hosting Saturday Night Live from home. It is a strange time to try and be funny. But trying to be funny is SNL‘s whole thing! So we thought what the heck? Let’s give it a shot!” he began his monologue.

SNL fans were treated to a unique experience, which featured the regular cast participating in sketches filmed at home via the video conference app Zoom. Coldplay‘s Chris Martin also delighted viewers with a soothing rendition of Bob Dylan‘s “Shelter From The Storm.” The track was the perfect choice to reflect what the world is currently going through collectively, and Chris sounded incredible as showed off his vocal range on the ’70s hit.

The NBC sketch series announced the return of its second #AtHome edition via Twitter on Thursday, April 23. “We’re back this Saturday,” a tweet read on the official account, surrounded by two double exclamation points. A short video was attached of various cast members on a Zoom call, showing Colin Jost adjusting his camera and Cecily Strong hilariously asking, “Was that live?”