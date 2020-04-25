Pauly D Debuts His ‘Quarantine Beard’ & Fans Think He Looks Like A Different Person: ‘That Is Not You’

‘Jersey Shore’ fans are divided over Pauly D’s new facial hair, with many commenting that they barely recognized him with a ‘quarantine beard’.

If there’s one thing we have in common with celebrities right now, it’s that we’re all letting our natural hair shine! That’s even the case for Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, 39, who has debuted his “quarantine beard”. The Jersey Shore star took to Twitter on April 24 to share a snap of his new facial hair — and fans could barely recognize him! “You look like someone who looks like you,” one fan replied to the tweet. “It’s like he face swapped with someone,” another perplexed fan commented. Some avid Jersey Shore followers were in total denial that the pic Pauly D posted was even of him. “That is not you lmao.”

It comes less than two months after the trailer for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was dropped. In the clip, Jenni “JWoww ” Farley and Pauly D admit to having feelings for each other and possibility of them hooking up gets a lot of screen time. They got together a decade ago, and JWoww, 34, is now divorced from Roger Mathews. So the timing could be right for them to rekindle things. But it turns out their chances of actually smushing isn’t what is seems to be on-screen.

“JWoww and Pauly have always had a very flirty relationship but they’d never actually date one another. At the core, They consider one another family and love each other so much,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Pauly is very protective of Jenni and was such a rock through her divorce to Roger. He’s always there for her through anything.”

“They’d never do anything sober as far as hooking up goes. They like to be fun and flirty, but that’s where it stops,” our insider adds. Things sure do get flirty in the promo for the upcoming season. JWoww toasts to being “officially divorced” from ex-husband Roger. Next comes Pauly D, 39, saying “When I get the green light, me and Jenni we are going to hook up,” while a shot of them going in for a kiss in a club is shown.