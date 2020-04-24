‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ Finale: A Bride Cries When Her Bridesmaids Abandon Her

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ finale, a bride finds a wedding gown and then discovers her bridesmaids left her when she walks out to show off the dress.

Talk about a bridesmaids nightmare. Toya Sessoms comes out in a gorgeous gown that she rates a 10 out of 10. Automatically, one of her bridesmaids says no to the dress. “This dress almost mirrors the look she wants for us,” the bridesmaid says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 25 episode of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta. Monte Durham is caught off guard by the bridesmaids. “Are you worried that this dress is too similar to the dress you want to wear?” he asks. Monte stresses that Toya needs to figure out her dress first before they start talking bridesmaids gowns.

Robin Gibbs and Monte team up and try to find a dress that’s so over-the-top that the honorary maid of honor can’t compare it to a dress she wants to wear. They find a dress and Toya loves it. “This is exactly what I’m looking for,” Toya reveals. “It’s bling, it’s mermaid, my booty looks good in it.” She begins to cry. “This is what I envisioned,” Toya continues.

Toya says she can’t wait to show her bridesmaids this dress. “I know they’re going to love it,” Toya says. When she walks out, she finds all of her bridesmaids are gone. It’s only her mom sitting on the couch.

“I’m having this moment. I feel like this is the winner. And now all of a sudden my bridesmaids aren’t sitting right here waiting on me,” Toya says. She begins to cry in front of Monte and Robin. She’s devastated by what her bridesmaids have done. The Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta finale will air April 25 at 8 p.m. on TLC.