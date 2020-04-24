Lisa Rinna & Kyle Richards Shade Denise Amidst ‘RHOBH’ Drama: ‘You Knew What You Signed Up For’

Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards didn’t hold back about Denise Richards and the drama surrounding her ‘big secret’ on ‘RHOBH’ in a new interview on April 23! They explained why Denise can’t escape from the truth getting out.

Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards revealed why Denise Richards needs to follow the rules (like the rest of them) if she wants to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The duo called into SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Bruce Bozzi show, Quarantined with Bruce on Friday and opened up Denise’s abrupt exit from filming with the cast. Lisa and Kyle explained why Denise can’t hide any secrets — after the host recalled a moment (during episode 1 of season 12), when Lisa said, “the truth will always come out.”

“Here’s the thing that always ceases to amaze me, we all know what this show is about. If you watch this show for 10 years, which I think a lot of people have — Denise Richards [being] on of them. I know she was a fan of the show before she came on the show. So, it always surprises me that you think you’re going to come on the show and be shielded and be OK and always have a great time,” Lisa explained, adding that the rule book is the same for everyone.

“We all have to sit in the hot seat, we all go through it. And so, I always kind of just go, ‘Wait a second, what? How could you think that you’re going to come on this show and it’s a reality show and everything’s going to be secret and whatever you don’t want out there, will never get out there,” she continued. “Like, what alternative universe does anyone live in, is my question — right, Kyle? Like, you know what you’re getting into when you come on this show.”

Kyle then chimed in and agreed. She added that Denise’s lack of showing up to film with the cast was something that personally bothered her.

“I took issue with not showing up because over these 10 years, — like Lisa said, she knows what she signed up for — for me, there’s been so many times you don’t think over these 10 years that I didn’t want to show up, I didn’t want to go to someone’s thing, or I didn’t want to be with a particular cast member that hurt me or said these things, or the stuff that happened with my sister, as many times as I don’t want to talk about things, I didn’t know that was an option,” Kyle explained. “So, for me … that’s why the fourth wall had to be broken, honestly you can’t dance around things, you have to deal with them. That’s what we signed up for.”

At the end of the season 12 premiere of RHOBH (on April 15), it was confirmed that Denise stopped filming with the cast in December 2019 after her alleged affair with Brandi was exposed in the press during a cast trip to Rome. Other forthcoming scenes showed Denise leaving a cast dinner, as well as a party at Kyle‘s home. In one scene, Denise grabs her husband, Aaron Phypers and instructs him not to say a “f–king word” on camera.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is all new every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to check out our weekly recaps.