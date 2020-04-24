LeBron James Shows Off Ripped Body During Couples’ Quarantine Workout With Wife Savannah

The NBA might be on hold, but LeBron James isn’t taking a day off. The basketball icon continued to stay in shape, and he had some help with his equally toned wife, Savannah James!

“Yaaaaaaaayyyyy [Savannah James] Let’s GO!” LeBron James captioned the Instagram Story on April 23. In the clip, Savannah, 33, is doing squats inside the family’s personal gym (captured by The Shade Room.) The mother of three made sure to get her reps in, and LeBron, 35, was there to cheer her on. Of course, he wasn’t cheering when it was his turn. Instead, it was Savannah (and every other thirsty fan out there) that was screamin’ and shoutin’ while King James did his squats. In a pair of workout pants that accentuated all his muscles, LeBron did some deep squats that made his glutes pop.

Right before working out, LeBron (looking more and more like James Harden with that quarantine beard) got hyped while rapping along to T.I.’s “I’m Illy,” a track that includes the line “It’s the king, b-tch.” LeBron didn’t rap along to that line, but it seems like he didn’t need to. It was a message – sent to all the NBA – that was received loud and clear.

The NBA season has been on an indefinitely hold since March 11, the first major American sports league to suspend all activity due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meaning, NBA players like LeBron and Steph Curry, 32, have spent six weeks at home, waiting for the chance that they could play again. A decision as to if/when to restart the season won’t likely come until May, per USA Today, meaning that the 2019-20 season could restart straight into the playoffs. It’s also a possibility that the rest of the 2020 season is played in empty arenas, which is a decision LeBron is ready to accept.

“LeBron, at first, didn’t want to play without fans,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but that has 100% changed now that the virus is so much more than he originally thought. He wants to get back on the court. But as the unofficial ambassador of the NBA, he wants it done right.” The insider notes that the COVID-19 pandemic is a “week-by-week monitoring situation,” so LeBron wants to make sure everyone is safe when or if the season is restarted. But, he definitely “wants to finish this season and start the next season on time.”

“He really wants to get back on the court. He knows he has only a few more years in the NBA, so he wants to be there and win more championships. Basketball is his life, and being away from it all has really been getting to him.”