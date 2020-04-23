‘Total Bellas’: Nikki Freaks Out When Artem Pretends To Propose — ‘It’s Just Too Soon’

As Nikki Bella dealt with family drama on the April 23 episode of ‘Total Bellas,’ Artem Chigvintsev stressed her out even MORE by pretending he was preparing to pop the question.

Nikki Bella was at odds with her mom, Kathy Colace, and brother JJ Garcia, during the April 23 episode of Total Bellas. JJ accused her of favoring Brie Bella’s daughter, Birdie Danielson, over his two daughters. Meanwhile, Kathy decided to get a family photo taken…and told Nikki that she didn’t want her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, in it. “This is nothing against Artem,” Kathy explained. “I just want something that’s timeless — something where the players aren’t ever going to change. Nicole can’t ever make a decision. She and Artem have only been dating a year. Until Artem and Nicole are married, I think this picture needs to be without him.”

Of course, Nikki was upset by the suggestion. “That would make me feel so bad,” she admitted to her mom. “That’s like telling someone [they’re] not forever, and I feel like I already do that to him because I’m just scared [to commit].” In a confessional, she added, “I feel like my family isn’t taking my relationship with Artem seriously. I just feel like these are little steps where they can prove it to me. I’m living in the present, I’m looking forward to the future, and I’m obviously serious about the guy.”

Kathy suggested gathering the family together to take some pics before Artem arrived to the shoot, so he would be none-the-wiser. “I question sometimes if Nicole is taking her relationship seriously,” Kathy explained. “That’s the reason I’m more cautious with Artem. This is my birthday present — my family together in a family photo. And he isn’t family yet.”

Although Kathy began to feel some guilt about not including Artem, the group went ahead with the shoot as planned. Unfortunately, a fight between Nikki and JJ, as well as a massive thunderstorm, made the photo shoot a disaster. By the time Artem arrived, no good shot was taken without him. “I don’t believe in karma, but I have to say, these photos are a disaster,” Kathy said. “I guess this is what I get for trying to keep Artem out of the photo. I don’t even want the picture.”

One week later, Kathy flew to L.A. to spend some time with Nikki and Artem and “make things right.” Luckily, he was a good sport about the whole thing. “I’m very understanding, and I think she learned that she could easily talk to me about things,” Artem said. “And I’m going to do my best to understand the reasoning behind it.”

At the end of the episode, Nikki, Artem and Kathy took a trip to the zoo, and as Nikki and Artem were taking a photo in front of a stunning backdrop, he jokingly pretended to start and get down on one knee. Nikki had a look of horror on her face, and ran away from him before he could get to the ground. “No! I’m not ready for that!” she insisted. Artem began cracking up, and Nikki finally realized it was just a joke. “He got me,” she admitted. “That was a good joke because…it’s just too soon.”

Of course, Nikki and Artem eventually DID get engaged, and are currently expecting their first child together. We’ll have to wait and see how the REAL proposal goes down as Total Bellas continues on Thursdays at 9:00 on E!