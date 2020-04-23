Chris Hemsworth told Jimmy Kimmel that he is ‘unintentionally stocked’ with toilet paper due to a slight mistake his wife, Elsa Pataky, made when ordering necessities.

Chris Hemsworth and his family should be fully stocked up on toilet paper for the foreseeable future! The Aussie actor, 36, shared with late night talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel during the Wednesday at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live that his wife made a slight error when ordering supplies for their family home amid the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. When asked if Australians are hoarding toilet paper as much as Americans, Chris confessed that his “wife [Elsa Pataky] was ordering a box of toilet paper, like, three months ago and thought it was 15 rolls and ordered 15 boxes. So, unintentionally, we’re stocked.”

Although the Thor actor did share that his family “can bootleg this stuff if need be,” they are fully prepared to go the distance when it comes to quarantining. Chris noted that he and his family have been quite “fortunate,” and the country didn’t see as much of “an extreme lockdown” as many other places in the world. “I’m on a coastal town at the moment, which is pretty quiet so we’re not in a busy, populated city…The restrictions were put in place pretty early and stay home things seemed to sort of stabilize.”

While Chris has definitely been taking advantage of the precious time he has with his family, he did confess that some aspects have been a bit more trying than others, notably homeschooling. “I’m trying. I’m failing miserably. It’s sort of, you know, four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then 20 minutes of actual work, if that,” he explained. “And, you know, everything’s changed since I was in school. You know, I was talking to the teacher about it and adding, subtracting, so on, it’s not quite as straightforward now.”

Fortunately, the Extraction star has found a new hobby to take up amid lockdown! “I actually really like mowing the lawn,” he admitted to Jimmy. “I got this, kind of, ride-on mower a few months back and there’s something quite therapeutic about it. And it may be just a few hours of escape from having to entertain three kids [India Rose Hemsworth, 7, Sasha Hemsworth, 6, and Tristan Hemsworth, 6] 24/7, you know? Or teach kids.”