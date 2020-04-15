Like millions of Americans, celebs like Tommy Lee and Joshua Jackson are taking all the necessary precautions during quarantine. The two were spotted stocking up on supplies like paper towels and toilet paper and sporting protective face gear in two new photos.

For many states across the country, Americans are well into their first month of quarantine and stay-at-home orders. And that means taking the time to restock on necessary items. Stars like Tommy Lee and Joshua Jackson braved the outdoors and stores on April 11 and April 14 to get the necessities they and their loved ones needed during this uncertain time. On April 11, Josh was spotted leaving a West Hollywood Target with rolls of new toilet paper ready for the next few weeks of quarantine. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, also took precautions to cover his face with a mask but looked relatively comfortable and relaxed otherwise. Staying focused, Joshua wore his iPhone air pods in his ears and made his way back to his car after scoring the necessities he and wife Jodie Turner-Smith, who’s pregnant with the couple’s first child, need.

And Joshua wasn’t the only star who had shopping for supplies on the mind. Tommy Lee and his wife of one-year, Brittany Furlan, were seen on April 14 buying paper towels, gatorade, and more as they continue to stay safely indoors during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Much like Joshua, the Mötley Crüe rocker, 57, sported his own protective gear by turning a bandana into a face mask on his shopping trip. His wife, 33, followed suit, wearing a matching bandana across her face as she and Tommy made their way back to their car to head home. The pair also wore protective latex gloves to handle their shopping cart and their supplies.

Both Joshua and Tommy have been staying safely at home with their respective families during the California stay-at-home order issued on March 19 by Governor Gavin Newsom. In that time, many celebrities have found creative ways to stay entertained while they stay cooped up with their families, Tommy Lee being one of them. On April 2, the rocker posted a clip to his TikTok account where he and his 23-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, showed off their muscles by lifting weights while smoking. “Don’t try this at home kids,” the rocker captioned the clip. Although Tommy’s wife emphatically commented “no smoking” on the post, many of his followers found the content “so relatable.”

Tommy, Brittany, and Joshua aren’t the only stars who’ve been spotted stocking up on more supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. To see more stars shopping and staying safe, check out the gallery above!