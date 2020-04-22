At Home With Kelly Rutherford: How She’s Stay Healthy & Active Indoors

Kelly Rutherford is on a health kick at home in quarantine! The ‘Gossip Girl’ alum is the latest star to join our ‘At Home With…’ series. Learn how she’s staying healthy at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Rutherford isn’t letting quarantine get in the way of her health regimen. The Gossip Girl alum, 51, is focused on eating right and getting her steps in amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly chatted with HollywoodLife in our new “At Home With…” series, which takes you guys into the living rooms of your favorite stars to see how they’re staying busy during the global health crisis.

What are you binge-watching during quarantine? The only thing I watched is [Neflix’s] Unorthodox. I’m excited to see Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint (streaming on Kino Marquee).

What are your at-home quarantine essentials/What did you stock up on? Mostly fruits and veggies. I’ve been following the Medical Medium (by New York Times best-selling author, Anthony William).

Kelly Rutherford poses for an exclusive photo shoot with HollywoodLife.

What are you doing to work out and stay fit at home? I have my two dogs, so I walk them and I get out in nature.

What’s on your quarantine playlist? White sun — (a Los Angeles-based band, known for its pioneering musical interpretations of yogic mantras. The group won the 59th Annual Grammy Award for Best New Age Album.)

