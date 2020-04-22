Chris Cuomo’s Wife Cristina’s ‘Heart Hurts’ After Son, 14, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cristina Greeven Cuomo has opened up about how her family is coping with coronavirus, and that she’s going through ‘ups and downs’.

Cristina Greeven Cuomo, 50, has revealed her “heart hurts” after her 14-year-old son Mario tested positive for the coronavirus. Chris Cuomo‘s wife admitted she was going through “ups and downs” as both she and Mario battle COVID-19. “This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 22. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection.”

News of the teen’s positive diagnosis was revealed less than one month after the CNN news anchor told his Twitter and Instagram followers that he was isolating himself in the basement of his family’s home after testing positive. Chris joked that the physical distance “actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased.” However two weeks later, his longtime wife Cristina had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Chris broke the sad news of her diagnosis during his Cuomo Prime Time show on April 15: “Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive, and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.” Chris added that his wife is taking “everything in stride,” and that “luckily, it was Cristina and not one of the kids.” Along with Mario, who contracted the virus shortly after this statement, the couple are also parents to Bella, 17, and Carolina, 10.

Much like her husband, Cristina boasts an impressive journalistic background. The mom-of-three is a total magazine veteran, and is the CEO of The Purist, a health and wellness platform that she founded in 2017. It releases digital magazine issues and also regularly publishes online articles on everything from “Quarantine Cuisine” to advice for boosting one’s immune system amid the pandemic.