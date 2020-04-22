‘The Challenge’: Ashley Reveals How Last Season Made ‘Total Madness’ An ‘Uphill Battle’ For Her

After her elimination on ‘The Challenge: Total Madness,’ Ashley Mitchell opened up to HL about why making last season’s final made THIS season so difficult for her.

Two-time Challenge champion, Ashley Mitchell was part of the majority alliance on The Challenge: War of the Worlds II, and it helped her earn a spot in the final. However, things were much different for her on The Challenge: Total Madness, as she found herself without ANY allies. This led to her being nominated for the second girls’ elimination match. She wound up losing to Dee Nguyen. We spoke with Ashley EXCLUSIVELY after her elimination, and she explained why things were so rough for her this season.

“I walked into that house so alone,” Ashley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I knew it was an uphill battle. When you make it to a final on the season before, you have a big part in putting a lot of people into an elimination or getting them sent home. I was paying for my sins [this time around]. Every time you do good on one season, you usually piss off a lot of people, so you have some a** kicking and repenting to do.” Of course, it didn’t help that some of Ashley’s main alliance members on War of the Worlds 2 (Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore and Kam Williams) were not competitors on Total Madness.

Johnny Bananas. She also went off on Stephen Bear for spraying her with a fire extinguisher, and got into a screaming match with Mattie Breaux when she defended him. “I had no one else to take the blame off of me!” she explained. “Cara wasn’t there, Paulie and Kam weren’t there. So every problem everyone had with them, they kind of released that on me.” During her short time on Total Madness, Ashley had a blow-up with . She also went off onfor spraying her with a fire extinguisher, and got into a screaming match withwhen she defended him.