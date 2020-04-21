Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, Wears Nothing But A Pillow For New Instagram Challenge — See Pic

Tracee Ellis Ross was anything but ‘too late’ to join the latest social media craze: the pillow challenge. In a new post to her Instagram, the ‘Black-ish’ actress posed up wearing nothing but a belted taupe pillow and her fans went nuts!

It’s the latest craze sweeping the nation and Tracee Ellis Ross is all about it! The Black-ish actress, 47, took to her Instagram account on April 20 to show off her fit physique beneath a taupe-colored pillow! In the image, Tracee posed up on a table near her windowsill, completely makeup free and going au naturale for the camera, save for her pillow which she fashioned to her body with a matching belt. Framed by the beautiful, deep blue of her walls, a green plant, and stunning pink flowers, Tracee looked like a work of art. “Am I too late?” Tracee asked her followers in her caption, adding the hashtag “pillow challenge.”

Of course, so many of Tracee’s legions of fans were so into her look. A number of her famous pals commented on the photo, too! Pose actor Indya Moore emphatically commented “YEEES GAWDD” on Tracee’s photo, while other fans like Russian Doll‘s Natasha Lyonne left two heart-eye emojis for Tracee to find. And it seemed like singer SZA was ready to join in on the fun, commenting, “I’m next bump daaaaatttt!”

Tracee is in good company when it comes to the latest internet craze breaking the boredom of millions during stay-at-home and quarantine precautions amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. On April 15, Halle Berry took to her own Instagram to show off some high fashion, pillow style, too! The Oscar winner, 53, wore a pillow with a black cover and belt with matching, monochromatic hat and sunglasses. Halle struck a fierce pose as if she was back on the red carpet, and fans were obsessed with her look! “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” she captioned the image.

Clearly, celebs and fans alike are all finding ways to stay entertained while cooped up in their houses. We cannot wait to see who tries to pillow challenge next!