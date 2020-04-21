‘Sex & The City’ Star Chris Noth Shaves His Head & Sarah Jessica Parker Is Shook Over It — See Pic

Chris Noth just made a ‘big’ change! The SATC actor revealed on Instagram that he buzzed all his hair off in quarantine, and Sarah Jessica Parker was loving it.

Forget Team Aiden or Team Big. Are you Team Hair or No Hair? Sex and the City star Chris Noth got fans buzzing when he revealed that he shaved off all of this famously luxurious hair. The actor, who played Mr. Big, debuted his shocking new look on Instagram with an April 20 selfie that featured his bald head up close and personal. You can hardly recognize him! Chris, 65, confessed that he decided on the drastic new ‘do because he was just getting tired of trying to maintain his look while stuck at home during the pandemic, calling “dealing” with his hair “superfluous during these times of quarantine.” His salt and pepper goatee remains intact, however. You can see Chris’ new look below!

The actor’s onscreen SATC love, Sarah Jessica Parker, was all about his hair makeover. She promptly commented on the Instagram post, “Why did you wait so long???? X”. Chris’ followers were divided, though. Half of them were absolutely in love with the buzzcut. “My sexy dream husband,” one relatable fan commented, using the heart eyes emoji. “You are sexy no matter what!” another supportive fan wrote. “Go off king.” The other camp… was not so enthused when they saw his major makeover. “No no no,” a follower wrote, using the crying and laughing emojis. “You look very different… Maybe one good thing from this Apocalypse is that it is cathartic and has us all pairing [sic] down?” Good point!

SJP finally addressed the Aiden or Big argument on the January 22 episode of The Bradshaw Boys. She weighed both of Carrie’s iconic relationships, but ultimately decided that Big was the man her character needed to end up with. “The best of both worlds is in fact having your cake and eating it too. So I feel like I got both teams. Ultimately, Carrie should have ended up with Big, but it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that.”

Unsatisfied with that answer? Take a look back at all of the hottest SATC guys, and decide for yourself who was the best of the best!