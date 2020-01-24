‘Sex & The City’s Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals If She’s Team Big Or Team Aidan

Team Big or Team Aidan? Sarah Jessica Parker finally responded to the all-important question from her ‘Sex and the City’ days, and her answer about Carrie’s love life does not disappoint.

It’s been 16 years since Sex and the City went off the air, but fans will be forever divided about the big question of the series: should Carrie Bradshaw have ended up with Aidan Shaw or Mr. Big (Chris Noth)? Spoiler alert: she married Big, but that didn’t stop people from thinking Aidan should’ve been The One! Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie) finally gave her own answer on the January 22 episode of the SATC-themed The Bradshaw Boys podcast. Well, after joking that the hosts “put [her] in a terrible position.” The short answer: Mr. Big all the way. It’s more complicated than that, though.

“I guess, only because you can’t tell a story that long and not in the most conventional way kind of root for that ending,” Sarah, 54, said on the podcast. “And I love Chris Noth so much, and it felt wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King].” Throughout Sex and the City, Carrie had a long, on-and-off-again relationship with Big, a wealthy businessman who, frankly, jerked her around. By the end of the series, he realized Carrie was the love of his life, and flew to Paris to stop her from moving across the sea with another man. Sex and the City ended with them getting engaged, and they eventually married in the 2008 SATC movie.

Then, there’s Aidan Shaw, the sweet furniture builder who proposes to Carrie in the show‘s fourth season. Aidan was incredibly chill and devoted to Carrie, but she just couldn’t get over Big. Many SATC fans thought Carrie should have married Aidan, who was endlessly nice to her. “I loved Aidan,” Sarah said. “The best of both worlds is in fact having your cake and eating it too. So I feel like I got both teams. Ultimately, Carrie should have ended up with Big, but it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that.”

So, there you have it. With years of reflection, Sarah thinks that Carrie ending up with Big was the logical choice, but she wouldn’t knock her character loving Aidan, either. Can we please get Chris and John to weigh in, now?