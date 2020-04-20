‘RHOA’: Marlo Hampton Reveals Whether NeNe Leakes Will Return For Another Season

Wendy Williams recently claimed that her on-again/off-again pal, NeNe Leakes, is quitting ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, but series star Marlo Hampton now says that may not be true.

With Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta coming to an end, many fans are starting to wonder who will return next season. Especially after Wendy Williams claimed NeNe Leakes, 52, told her that she wouldn’t be coming back for Season 13. However, when Marlo Hampton appeared on HollywoodLife TV Talk, following the April 19 season finale of the series, she told us that her good, longtime friend, NeNe, would “absolutely” be returning for another go-round with the ladies.

“Yeah, I definitely think so,” Marlo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when we asked her if NeNe would return for another season of RHOA. “I definitely think she will. Yeah, NeNe’s not going nowhere. NeNe said this was her house. She’s not going nowhere.”

This news comes just three months after Wendy Williams revealed — live on air — during her talk show that NeNe texted her and said, “I quit”. NeNe later denied ever doing such a thing, but that didn’t stop fans from worrying about her future on the show. One person who wasn’t worried, though, was executive producer Andy Cohen. Following the reveal, he told Entertainment Tonight, “A lot of people have been talking about NeNe [Leakes] texting Wendy Williams, saying that she quit the Housewives. I was telling someone, look, I get text messages from Housewives all the time saying, ‘I quit! That’s it. I quit!’ So, I say, OK, let’s take a pause. Let’s talk tomorrow, because maybe if we talk tomorrow, you won’t feel as heated as you do today about it, so it’s a natural process of the evolution of being a Housewife that you quit to me several times.”

So there you have it — NeNe Leakes will most likely be returning for another season of RHOA. And even though NeNe and Wendy made up after the on-air reveal of her alleged text, they later had another falling out over an “ambush“.