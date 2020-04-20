Babyface Claims Michael Jackson Wanted To Date Halle Berry & Fans Are Shook

Babyface joined Teddy Riley for an Instagram Live and after listening to a Michael Jackson tunes, he shocked fans by admitting the late star asked him to get in touch with Halle Berry so he could take her out.

Babyface, 62, had Michael Jackson fans in awe on Apr. 20 when he claimed the King of Pop once wanted to date Halle Berry, 53. The singer was jamming out to a remix of the late MJ’s song “Human Nature” which featured girl group SWV, with fellow singer Teddy Riley, 52, during an Instagram Live session when he brought up the shocking admission.

“Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story, true story, fun fact. One time, Michael called me and said, ‘Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?'” Babyface told Teddy during the stream. “I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry’. He said, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her out on a date.’ I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Call her, I want to take her out on a date.’ So I said, ‘Let me reach out’ and I reached out for him, for the agent because I didn’t have Halle Berry’s number.”

He went on to explain what happened once he reached out to relay Michael’s request. “I called and gave the message and the manager’s like, ‘What?” and I said, ‘Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date.’ And then, I was waiting to hear back from Halle and I can’t tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this…” Babyface then played a clip of Halle’s voice from the movie Boomerang and it asked, “You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?”

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live on Instagram rn, and Babyface talked about that one time Michael wanted to take Halle Berry on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw — Julie | 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

I didn’t know Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry lol Babyface truth telling lol — Jerrel (@J__Rel) April 21, 2020

Once the livestream aired and Babyface’s claim went public, many fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about it all. “I didn’t know Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry lol Babyface truth telling lol,” one fan tweeted while another wrote, “The fact that Michael Jackson used Babyface to try to holler at Halle Berry is wild.” “Babyface dropping Michael Jackson stories about Halle Berry leading into Toni Braxton on the Boomerang soundtrack is… tough to beat. WOW lol,” a third responded.

It’s clear to see that Babyface’s story was quite the unexpected one in this time of quarantine for the world, but a great one. We’ll be on the lookout to see if Halle responds to the claim!