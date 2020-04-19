Kenya Moore Laughs As Her Daughter Brooklyn, 1, Pretends To Sneeze: See Cute Video

Kenya Moore’s mini-me Brooklyn is too cute! The mother-daughter duo have been loving their time together in lockdown, and this video is just adorable.

We may be in quarantine, but there’s been no shortage of adorable content supplied by Kenya Moore! The doting mom has been flooding social media with cute snaps and videos of her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, 1, and took to Instagram once again on April 18 to post the sweetest clip of her lookalike daughter. The video was posted to Brooklyn’s own IG page, which is managed by her mom, and showed the toddler pretending to sneeze. “I can mimic anything ahh choo,” she captioned the clip, with the laugh crying emoji and the hashtag “#miraclebaby.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star can be heard saying to her mini-me, “let me hear you say that again,” to which Brooklyn replied with a cute fake sneeze into a handkerchief. Aw! The toddler wore a white tee with a pink handbag printed across the front, with black and white polka dot-printed pants and patching hot pink ballet flats. The stylish tot also rocked a pair of sparkly earrings and showed off her adorable natural curls. We love this mother-daughter duo!

Earlier in the week, HollywoodLife caught up EXCLUSIVELY with Kenya to see how she keeps her precious tot entertained while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re pretty much isolated,” Kenya confirmed. “[Brooklyn] does have a few classes online, like she has a music class. So she’s still able to do her music class virtually. And then everything else is just, you know, Skyping and FaceTiming and that kind of thing.” We asked the Celebrity Apprentice alum how she planned on celebrating Mother’s Day with her daughter and she laughed, “I’m sure she’ll plan something fabulous for me.”

Kenya calls her daughter Brooklyn her “Miracle Baby” after she became a mother 16 months ago at the age of 48 from in vitro fertilization (IVF). She was so grateful that she sought out the Baby Quest Foundation. “They cover expenses of surrogacy, in vitro, egg and sperm donation, financing for embryo donation, and gestational surrogacy,” Kenya explained. “There are so many issues people could be facing trying to have a family. Maybe your partner has a low sperm count or maybe there’s someone that’s undergoing chemotherapy, they also pay for egg freezing and retrieval. So they kind of do it all.”