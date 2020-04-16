Wendy Williams Calls Out Kate Beckinsale For Not Dating ‘Age Appropriate’ Men After Goody Grace PDA

“She’s got young boyfriend fever. I get it, when you’re single that’s one of the first things you do — grab a youngin’,” Wendy said from experience. She divorce her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr. in April 2019 after he fatherhood a child with his longtime mistress.

Wendy went on to point out that Goody is just one year older than Kate’s 21-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen. “I’m not down with this,” she said about the rumored romance. “In the beginning of being single you do all kinds of things, believe me I know. But then, you settle into your singleness with your cats, your Cynthia, and your hummus,” the host said, talking about her own life.