‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell Owe Nearly $1 Million To The IRS, Docs Reveal

‘Teen Mom OG’ stars Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra have accrued over $800,000 in tax debt, according to legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra, 28, and Catelynn Lowell, also 28, allegedly owe the IRS quite a bit of money, according to two new legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Based on the documents, the MTV stars were hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010 for 2016 and 2017 on Nov. 19, 2019. And just a few weeks later, in December, Catelynn and Tyler were hit again with a federal tax lien of $321,789 for 2018. And at this time, the $856,799 that they owe in tax debt remains unpaid.

It’s not yet clear why Catelynn and Tyler, who are parents to daughters Vaeda, 1, and Novalee, 5, haven’t paid their tax debt yet, but HollywoodLife has reached out to them for a comment. Interestingly, before this IRS scandal came to light, Tyler went on The Awesome Dad Show podcast and revealed how his daughters are “set up for life” financially due to their income from the show, which they’ve starred on for over a decade.

“As far as getting compensated for the show, my kids are set for life, financially. College is paid for and that was mine and Catelynn’s main thing — each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can’t touch,” Tyler said on the podcast. “I have so much confidence and peace in how we’re raising my children, they will be humble and will know the sacrifices we made.”

Catelynn and Tyler initially tied the knot in 2015 and later renewed their marriage vows in June 2019, following a 30-day separation in Sept. 2018. They share two daughters together. The Sun was the first to report the tax news.