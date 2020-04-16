‘RHOC’s Jim Edmonds Confirms He’s Dating Sexy Threesome Partner Kortnie O’Connor

Jim Edmonds made things IG official with his new GF Kortnie O’Connor — who once had a threesome with Jim & his ex Meghan King Edmonds — as he revealed the duo are in quarantine together.



Jim Edmonds, 49, is off the market! Just two weeks after revealing he tested positive for the Coronavirus, the former St. Louis Cardinals star showed off his new girlfriend via Instagram story. “Quarantined workout partner,” Jim wrote over a smiling selfie in his home gym, revealing Kortnie O’Connor exercising on a mat behind him. In his next selfie, Kortnie showed off her toned derriere as she smiled and lifted weights, and in the next, the duo struck a pose in a mirror. “Clearly @kortnieoc is not always taking it serious,” Jim wrote, adding a laughing-crying emoji and Instagram’s “Stay Home” sticker.

The ‘Instagram official’ photos come only six months after Jim split from his wife, Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds, 35. The pair were married for five years, and also share three kids together: daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 21 months. The separation came after Meghan caught Jim cheating via text message. “A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat. I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this…It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgement. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash,” she wrote on social media in Oct. 2019.

Amidst the split, Meghan also revealed that the couple had engaged in a threesome with “a friend” — who she implied was Kortnie. “Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome…So we decided to have a threesome with a friend of mine,” she said on the Intimate Knowledge podcast on Jan. 20. She confirmed it was a “one-time” thing, adding that she “felt very comfortable with her.” She went to confirm that she knew Jim was now dating the individual and had gone to Cabo with the “threesome girl.” Meghan — who has posed for Playboy — and Jim were photographed at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico that same week.

The former baseball player Jim Edmonds confirms he's dating 'threesome' partner Kortnie O'Connor as they workout in dream home he built with ex-wife Meghan Who felt 'betrayed' learning Kortnie, a former friends of hers, had gone as Jim's plus one without even telling her pic.twitter.com/DvCsxizlyM — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 16, 2020

For his part, Jim denied any physical cheating, but fessed up to inappropriate texts. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he said in an interview. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past,” he continued.