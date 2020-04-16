Darren Criss Makes Us Swoon With His Rendition Of ‘Jungle Book’ Classic On Disney Special

Darren Criss went all-out at home for his performance of ‘I Wan’na Be Like You’ from ‘The Jungle Book.’ Darren called the song one of his ‘favorites!’

Darren Criss, along with his fellow Glee co-star Amber Riley, took part in the Disney Family Singalong special on April 16. Darren sang a fun and lively rendition of “I Wan’na Be Like You” from the Disney classic The Jungle Book. The Golden Globe winner didn’t just perform in front of his camera. He put on quite the show from his home, creating his own beats and everything.

Before the performance, Darren told Ryan Seacrest that he was performing “I Wan’na Be Like You” because it’s a Disney song that is not “done as often.” He revealed that he’s performed the song multiple times over the years at bars and cafes. The song remains one of his all-time favorites. You can see why! Darren had so much fun performing the classic Disney tune. Before his performance, his Glee co-star slayed her rendition of “Let it Go” from Frozen.

Darren is a huge Disney fan and has covered many songs from the classic movies a number of times over the years. Back in 2016, Darren co-starred in and narrated The Little Mermaid in concert at the Hollywood Bowl. He played Prince Eric and he was absolutely perfect for the role. Cast this guy in a live-action Disney musical, already!

Additional guests who performed remotely and appeared during the special included Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Ariana Grande, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, and more. During a dark time for everyone, these stars brought the Disney magic for one incredible night.