After getting a positive fan reaction to the song ‘River’ in her live shows, Caroline Kraddick is finally releasing a recorded version of the song — and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere!

Caroline Kraddick debut EP, Stronger, comes out on May 1, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the EP’s second single, “River.” The upbeat song was written by Ryan Cabrera, Zoe Zobrist and Andrew Dixon, but even though Caroline didn’t contribute to the lyrics, she still has a personal connection to the song. “I love that this song is sassy and super relatable,” Caroline told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though I didn’t write it, it actually mirrors a personal experience I went through while living in Nashville, and I think a lot of people have been in a situation like this.”

The songs tells the story of someone realizing they are in a toxic relationship, with lyrics like, “You’ve become so hollow, blame it on the chemicals,” and “She can be your part time lover.” Caroline’s fans have already heard the song at her concerts, and it’s gotten a positive response. “I have been opening my shows with this song and it’s such a great way to get the audience involved,” she revealed. “It’s definitely a crowd favorite. I’m so excited to share it with the world!”

“River” follows the first single off the Stronger EP, “Stronger,” which Caroline released a music video for in March. “Stronger” also serves as the anthem for Kidd’s Kids, which is a charity that was founded by Caroline’s late father, radio host Kidd Kraddick. 100% of the net proceeds from “River” will be donated to Kidd’s Kids, too. Caroline took over as CEO for the company after her father’s death.

In total, there are four songs on the upcoming EP, so fans have even more new music to look forward to. Check out the exclusive premiere of “River” above!