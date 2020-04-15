Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Are Convinced Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Already Married

Thanks to an eyebrow-raising comment that Stassi Schroeder made, fans are wondering if she secretly tied the knot with Beau Clark. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ couple was supposed to marry in Italy in Oct. 2020!

Did Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Beau Clark, 40, have a quarantine wedding? Fans wanted to know the answer to that question after Stassi left a very interesting comment underneath Erin Foster’s Instagram post on April 14! “Not to brag, but what a time to already have had your wedding,” read a post that Erin shared on April 14, which has since been deleted. Stassi agreed!

“Preach,” the Vanderpump Rules star commented under Erin’s joke, but her comment is also now MIA. However, she didn’t take down the comment before speculation of a secret wedding began to brew. “Wait did you and @thegoodthebadthebogie get married?!,” one fan commented, referring to Beau’s Instagram handle. More curious fans left comments like “DID U GUYS GET MARRIED?” and “come on Stassi,” which you can see in the screenshot below.

Of course, Stassi and Beau’s wedding is set to happen after people’s quarantines ended — leaving fans to wonder why Stassi could relate to Erin’s joke about already being married! Stassi and Beau have made it clear that their wedding in Italy will still happen in October, if all goes to plan. However, given the unpredictable circumstances amid the worldwide health pandemic, even Stassi admitted that their wedding plans aren’t exactly set in stone.

“Who the HECK knows [what will happen],” Stassi admitted while talking about her nuptials in the March 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She added, “We’re keeping on it. We bought our flights because they’re really cheap right now.” Beau also confirmed that his family members who live in Italy are “healthy.”

However, we’ve also learned that the future bride and groom were open to changing their plans, if need be. “Their main concern is the well-being of themselves and their guests,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of March. “The last thing they want to do is jeopardize anyone’s health, so if plans have to change, unfortunately, they’ll have to change.”