Liam Payne Admits He’s Been Talking To 1D Members ‘A Lot More’ Recently Amidst Reunion Rumors

Is this rumored One Direction reunion happening – or not? When pressed for answers, Liam Payne revealed that he’s recently been having a ‘nice’ time reconnecting with his old bandmates.

“This July will be the tenth anniversary of One Direction. You’ve been speaking about this a bit. Are there plans afoot for you guys to do anything to celebrate this milestone,” James Corden, 41, asked Liam Payne, 26, during the Apr. 13 edition of The Late Late Show. Liam, who appeared remotely from his home in London, said he was “not allowed to say too much obviously, because I’d be giving it away. But we’ve been speaking a lot more at the moment. I think we’re all feeling that ten-year [mark] is a very special moment.”

“I had a beautiful FaceTime with Niall [Horan], who I haven’t spoken to in a long time, and speaking with Louis [Tomlinson]. Yeah, it’s been really nice. It’s a nice moment.” James rightly pointed out that Liam’s response was “not the answer I or any other Directioner wanted,” but is realistically the only one that he’s allowed to give. It appears that Directioners will have to wait a little bit longer before they find out what the band – Liam, Niall, 26, Louis, 28, and Harry Styles, 26, — will do or is doing to celebrate. In the meantime, they have a lot to be excited about.

After all, it was Liam who first spilled the beans on a potential reunion or celebration marking the One Direction decade. “We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up, so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice,” the “Midnight” singer told The Sun on April 9.” Liam said that it was “interesting” to “hear a lot of people’s voices” and “see old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before.” As to what One Direction might be doing for their anniversary, Liam was coy. “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen, and people are forwarding emails around.”

Will this supposed reunion or tenth-anniversary celebration involve former member Zayn Malik? Zayn, 27, famously quit the band in 2015, one year before One Direction went on their hiatus. Zayn’s relationship with his former mates hasn’t been the best since his departure, but Directioners were given a glimmer of hope over the past weekend. It turns out that the Twitter accounts for all the remaining 1D members – Harry, Louis, Niall and Liam – along with the official @OneDirection account started following @ZaynMalik again. At first glance, it’s not a lot, but to Directioners, it was a massive step towards a possible reconciliation and reunion.