‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 8 Scoop: Upton & Halstead Will Confess Their ‘True Feelings’ & More

‘Chicago P.D.’ ended season 7 with one incredible episode. HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with EP Rick Eid about what the future holds for Atwater, Upton and Halstead’s relationship, and more.

The ending of the Chicago P.D. season 7 finale left us all on the edge of our seats. After Atwater came forward and revealed what really led to Doyle’s death, he came face-to-face with Doyle’s allies in the show’s final moments. They wanted him to know that they’re watching him. Atwater wasn’t afraid, though. “You think I’m going anywhere? Because I’m not!” he yelled in the middle of the street as Doyle’s allies rode off. Voight and Atwater were both warned about the repercussions if Atwater revealed the truth, and executive producer Rick Eid revealed we will “definitely” see those consequences in season 8.

“Atwater made a courageous choice to take on Doyle’s friends and family,” Rick told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s a cost to this kind of bravery and Atwater will have to pay up.” Rick added that we should be “worried” about Atwater. “Doyle’s friends and family are taking this very seriously,” he continued. “They’re also very well-connected within Chicago P.D. and the Mayor’s Office. In other words, they’re going to be a formidable foe.”

Upton was still off in New York City in the finale but shared a quick FaceTime call with Halstead at the beginning of the episode, and they both admitted that they missed each other. The Upton/Halstead dynamic has been the ultimate slow burn and Rick revealed there were plans for Upstead in the original final episodes that had to be cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We had lots of interesting Upton/Halstead storylines planned for the last three episodes. Luckily, I think we can use them next season,” he said.

Rick also made a major revelation about where Upstead’s relationship is headed next season: “They will finally confess their true feelings for one another. Question is: Will they act on these feelings?”

Burgess and Ruzek’s relationship has been a roller coaster this season. However, in the final moments of the episode, these two end up getting dinner together. For all the Burzek fans out there, there’s still hope for a romantic reunion. “Their relationship is always evolving – for the better,” Rick told HollywoodLife. “They will definitely continue to be close friends. There’s also a chance they might reunite romantically at some point in the future. Whether that would happen in season 8 or not is still unclear.”