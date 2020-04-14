North West strikes again! The sassy 6-year-old crashed Kim Kardashian’s social distancing PSA and called out her mom in one hilarious mother-daughter moment.

Kim Kardashian, 39, has something to say — and so does North West, 6! California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a PSA on April 13 that Kim had recorded to encourage the people of California to stay home amid the ongoing health crisis. Kim introduced herself in the video and suddenly you hear, “And North West!” Kim gave North a look and kept going, but her daughter crashed the PSA again.

When Kim tried to stress to the people of California that they need to “train” themselves to stay home, North whispered, “I went out!” Kim told North, “You went outside in your backyard and that’s totally fine.” North’s shenanigans didn’t stop there. She started jumping on the bed! “Can you not jump on the bed? Give me like two seconds to seriously do this!” Kim begged North.

Kim continued the video and North was hiding behind her. “Trust me, I want to get out more than you know,” Kim admitted. Kim started to tell Californians that it was important to do “mental health checks” on friends and loved ones, but North had to chime in. “You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends!” the 6-year-old shouted. Kim had only one response to that, “Facts.”

This isn’t the first time North has crashed one of her mom’s videos. Kim was filming an at-home beauty tutorial on April 9 in her guest bathroom when North barged in. Kim noticed her daughter off-camera and started asking North questions about PE time. North walked right in and started talking to her mom in the middle of the tutorial. “You know, I want to do…maybe the Sonic one, or the Pokemon one, or the Elsa one,” North told her mom. Mom like never ends for Kim K!